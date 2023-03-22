flydubai touches down in Milan-Bergamo

flydubai last week touched down in Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) to a water cannon salute and warm welcome by the airport officials. This marks the start of flydubai’s five-times weekly operations to the city, growing its network in Italy to four points including Catania, Naples and Pisa.

Flights to Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) started on 10 March with a five-times weekly service. The carrier will increase the frequency to a daily service from 18 April 2023. Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to see our network in Italy grow to four points since our first entry to the market in 2018 with the start of flights to Catania. There is a large demand for travel from Dubai and the region and our flights to Milan-Bergamo, as well as the other points in Italy, will give passengers the opportunity to enjoy convenient direct operations to some of Italy’s most attractive regions. We look forward to welcoming passengers from Italy onboard to Dubai and beyond onto the growing flydubai network.”

Emilio Bellingardi, Managing Director of SACBO, said: “the start of flydubai’s operations is of great importance as it further expands Milan Bergamo Airport’s network and offers direct access to Dubai International Airport. Passengers can not only access the heart of one of the most popular and attractive tourist destinations in the world, they can also benefit from a large network of connections. We hope flydubai passengers enjoy the services our airport has to offer that have made Milan Bergamo Airport the “Best European Airport” in the five to 15 million passenger category in 2022.”

Bergamo, a historic city in northern Italy, has been designated alongside Brescia as the Italian Capital of Culture for 2023. This prestigious title recognises the city’s vibrant cultural scene, with a year-long programme of exhibitions, concerts, performances, and other events highlighting its artistic heritage and contemporary creativity. Milan Bergamo Airport offers passengers convenient access to the city with various transportation options including buses and private transfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the launch of flights, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are looking forward to increasing the frequency to the market to accommodate the increasing demand for travel in the summer. Passengers can enjoy the convenience of travelling to Dubai as well as explore popular holiday destinations including the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which feature a lie-flat seat in Business Class and additional comfort in Economy Class.”

Dubai offers a perfect mix of leisure and business opportunities, with luxurious resorts, world-class shopping, and entertainment venues, as well as state-of-the-art facilities for conferences and events. The city’s strategic location and business-friendly policies make it a hub for aviation, commerce and innovation in the region.

Passengers travelling on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft can enjoy more comfort and an enhanced travel experience. The new cabin offering features a lie-flat seat in Business Class and, in addition to the extra space and privacy, passengers can sleep comfortably during their flight. Economy Class offers new seats, which are designed to optimise space and comfort so that passengers can sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.

flydubai’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft also features exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games. Passengers can enjoy complimentary seatback inflight entertainment in Business Class or purchase affordable inflight entertainment packages when travelling in Economy Class.