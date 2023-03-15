flydubai adds four destinations in Saudi Arabia

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced today the launch of four destinations in Saudi Arabia. This includes the start of flights to Neom from 16 March, Najran from 18 March, Al Qaisumah from 21 March and Jizan from 26 April.

Earlier this year, the airline also resumed its operations to AlUla with a twice-weekly service from 12 January.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “flydubai remains committed to opening up underserved markets and so we are pleased to offer our customers more options for travel with the launch of these four destinations. As Saudi Arabia continues on its path of economic growth and investment in developing its tourism sector, we look forward to offering passengers from the UAE and around our network the opportunity to explore more of the country.”

flydubai operates flights to more than 114 destinations, 75 of which were underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. The growing network is served by a fleet of 76 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable and fares, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/timetable