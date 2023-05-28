Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a complimentary night’s stay in a luxury 4 or 5 star hotel

Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this summer. Available now until 11 June 2023, people who purchase an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class to or stopping over in Dubai, will be able to enjoy a complimentary two night stay at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central. While those travelling in Premium Economy Class or Economy Class can enjoy a complimentary one night stay at Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai.*

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai for more than 24 hours, for travel dates between 26 May 2023 and 31 August 2023. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com, Emirates call centre or ticket offices, and via participating travel agents, made at least 96 hours in advance of passengers’ arrival.

Based right next to Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future, the 5* 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central draws inspiration from traditional Bedouin culture and design, but with a modernised twist. Lose yourself in a culinary experience from North Indian Cuisines to Bavarian beer across the five amazing in-house restaurant and bars all over the hotel. If you’re looking to relax, travellers can unwind in the Extra Hour Spa, a unique, rooftop sauna that overlooks the stunning city of Dubai.

Located within the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DWTC), Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai, gives off a luxurious yet homely vibe right in the heart of the city. Relax by the pool and enjoy signature cocktails and light meals from Chills Pool Bar, and cap your adventure off with listening to a live music performance at the soul southing Blue Bar. Whether travelling alone or as a family, make Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai your place to stay.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

Whether it’s cooling down in private pools or enjoying family fun at indoor theme parks and water parks, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai this summer. From sun-soaked beaches and cultural activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences for every visitor:

My Emirates Pass: Customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

Dubai Experience*: Customers can browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Skywards Partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty program, Skywards, can earn Miles with our worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here.

Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away.

Emirates currently offers flights to Dubai from more than 130 destinations across six continents. For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

*Available in 20 countries: Australia, Canada, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sudan, Switzerland, Tanzania, Uganda, United States, United Kingdom, Zambia, Zimbabwe.