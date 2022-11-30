FITUR 2023 once again outperforms with strong growth in all parameters

The International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR 2023, will be held from 18 to 22 January at IFEMA MADRID, an edition that once again demonstrates the strength of the sector, with an estimated growth of 15% in all its parameters,rising to 30% in the international area, as well as the support of all public and private agents in the tourism industry’s value chain. It will be a great fair representative of the strength of the tourism ecosystem in the world, which will reach participation figures very close to its historical record, and which will show its leadership both in the international calendar reinforced by the resilience exercise developed during the pandemic, which distinguishes FITUR as the only major international tourism fair that has been held without interruption.

Sustainability, innovation and cutting-edge trends will be the core themes of FITUR’s content, in line with the fair’s objective of contributing to the revitalisation and growth of tourism activity. Besides, FITUR will have a strong business focus during its first three days dedicated exclusively to B2B and a B2C proposal during the weekend.

Ten major sections to boost the tourism industry

In addition to the participation of companies, countries and destinations, FITUR will offer a tour of ten major sections, which will allow professionals to gain knowledge and discover the business opportunities offered by different segments in communication with tourism activity, reinforcing the fair’s value proposition. Among them, and as a novelty, FITUR is releasing FITUR Sports, which in collaboration with the Spanish Sport Association AFYDAD, will highlight the potential of sports tourism as a driver of sustainable tourism development. It also reinforces the FITUR Cruises section dedicated to “blue tourism”, with a wide range of B2B and B2C proposals for the cruise industry to meet with ports, tourist destinations and the public, and FITUR Mice, with its agenda of professional meetings for meeting tourism, which expands its scope of action to include both corporate and association buyers.

