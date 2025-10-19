FIRST LOOK: DINSO RESORT & VILLAS KO CHANG, VIGNETTE COLLECTION BY IHG

IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts Dinso Resort & Villas Ko Chang, Vignette Collection By IHG – the island’s first true luxury retreat, where barefoot living meets crafted design and sustainability. Following the success of Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket, this new opening introduces an immersive blend of nature, culture, and community to one of Thailand’s most untouched islands.

A barefoot-luxury escape where recycled sleeper wood, handwoven hemp, and lush greenery converge along Koh Chang’s widest stretch of beach, the 250 metres of direct oceanfront, spacious villas, and a spirit of castaway freedom, guests are invited to slow down, kick off their shoes, and surrender to island time.

Set the Scene

Designed like a village, the resort unfolds through palm-shaded pathways, with villas wrapped in greenery. The beach remains its beating heart where wide golden sands stretch to the horizon, dotted with boats by day and glowing with fiery sunsets by night. Guests gather around communal firepit, sip cocktails at the beach shack, or retreat to shaded corners for quiet solitude.

The Backstory

Named after Din Sor Pong, a natural white clay used in Southeast Asia for sun protection, the resort is built with Dinso clay walls and rooted in sustainable craft. Upcycled wood, reclaimed tin sheets, handmade rattan, and palm umbrellas crafted by local artisans embody the ethos of resourcefulness. Every element tells a story, reflecting Vignette Collection’s promise of one-of-a-kind stays.

Accommodation

Offering 162 rooms and villas starting from 50sqm, each with a rain shower, bathtub, and terrace or balcony. Guests can choose direct pool access rooms, suites with panoramic views, family rooms, or private pool villas. Interiors balance rustic charm with understated luxury—teak tones, woven rattan ceilings, and handwoven hemp details—designed to cocoon guests in nature without compromising comfort.

Food & Drinks

Dining at Dinso is a journey of storytelling and place. D_Primitive serves as a breakfast oasis with live stations and transforms into an elegant fine-dining venue by night, reimagining Thai fusion with sophistication. D_Castaway Beach Club, crafted from driftwood and shipwreck remnants, celebrates adventure with barbecue seafood, Italian, Asian, and Indian plates, cocktails, and sunset music. D_Wreck offers handcrafted coffee, Thai specialties, and a shipwreck-inspired wine cellar for romantic dinners or tastings. Guests also share in the ritual of D_Beach Table, a communal dining experience on the sand, where menus, drinks, and companions are left to surprise with strangers often leaving as friends.

Wellness & Leisure

The resort balances castaway spirit with curated wellness. D_Jamuna Spa blends ancient Asian healing with modern treatments, from Nuad Bo-Rarn Thai massage to coconut-infused therapies. Families enjoy the creative D_Kids Club, or soak in a nice tan at the largest outdoor swimming pool on the island.

D_Craft Studio invites deeper exploration of heritage and sustainability, from pottery inspired by Din Sor Pong clay to Muay Thai lessons and artisan workshops.

The Neighbourhood

Situated at Klong Prao Beach, the resort offers easy access to fisherman villages, waterfalls, snorkelling spots, and Koh Chang’s raw landscapes. Many guests, however, remain happily within the resort between beach bonfires, craft rituals, and sunset gatherings.

The Service

Service combines IHG’s True Hospitality for Good with island warmth. Whether arranging a surprise dinner in the wine cellar, setting up a beach picnic, or guiding guests through the story of Dinso’s recycled design, staff treat visitors not just as guests but as part of the islander community.

Mindful Travel

At its heart, the resort is a celebration of heritage materials from ancient railway sleeper wood that is repurposed into warm flooring and furniture to handwoven rattan ceilings, crafted by local artisans and Thai hemp headboards, grounding the sleeping experience in organic comfort.

Dinso Resort & Villas Ko Chang actively supports local community and environmental initiatives. Through its partnership with Trat Wellness, the resort raises awareness of ocean conservation, with proceeds from an illustrated

