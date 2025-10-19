Cunard’s Dazzling Queen Elizabeth Arrives to Miami for the First Time

This week, the recently refreshed Queen Elizabeth arrived at PortMiami for the first time to begin a season of highly anticipated Caribbean voyages. For 185 years, Cunard’s Queens have embodied the pinnacle of British luxury travel, and now Queen Elizabeth will homeport in Miami for the first time in Cunard history, bringing its renowned White Star Service to the region for a two-season residency of luxurious nine- to 21- night itineraries.

“At Cunard, we believe true luxury is as much about warmth and joy as it is about sophistication,” said Liz Fettes, Senior Vice President of Commercial for North America at Cunard. “With Queen Elizabeth’s arrival, we are redefining luxury cruising in the Caribbean with our gracious service, sumptuous Art Deco design and new, heart-stirring entertainment – all paired with the Caribbean’s charm, lively rhythms and genuine hospitality.”

Throughout its history, Cunard has hosted many iconic stars of the screen, theater, fashion and music. To toast the Miami arrival, Patricia Altschul, author, philanthropist and the Grand Dame of Bravo’s Southern Charm, joined the celebration as a guest aboard the inaugural Caribbean voyage.

“To me, Queen Elizabeth is a kindred spirit, and I am thrilled to help welcome her to this stunning city,” said Patricia Altschul. “Cunard is a cruise brand for anyone who appreciates traveling with timeless glamour.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth to PortMiami,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO. “I also want to commend Cunard’s investment in our community. With the addition of Cunard to Miami’s roster of cruise line offerings, passengers will be able to sail aboard ships with a legacy of elegance and comfort. We are grateful for this new partnership and continued growth at the Cruise Capital of the World®.”

New World-Class Onboard Experiences

Cunard is expanding its legacy of luxury experiences with a new slate of offerings exclusive to the Caribbean season. Guests can expect nearly 120 limited-time theatrical performances and an array of innovative culinary experiences that reflect the vibrant culture and flavors of the Caribbean, ensuring every voyage is both indulgent and inspiring.

Culinary highlights include Karibe, a new dining concept celebrating Caribbean coastal cuisine with bold spices and modern twists, and “The Whispering Hour,” a lively happy hour experience hosted with Whispering Angel wines. Locally inspired street food, tropical cocktails, and special Sunset Celebrations and Deck Parties on the Lido Deck will offer guests new opportunities to socialize and savor the region’s spirit in signature Cunard style.

The entertainment lineup is equally ambitious, led by the first-ever at-sea production of the multi-Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Caribbean voyages will also feature Broadway and West End performers, including Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster, performing on board January 20, to alumni from acclaimed productions such as Wicked, Chicago, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and more.

The Commodore Club has been reimagined as the Abbey Road Listening Lounge, where guests can enjoy legendary recordings and film soundtracks alongside curated cocktails. Complementing the live and audio entertainment, a series of guest lectures will feature Olympic medalists, astronauts, and other prominent figures including actor Hugh Bonneville during select voyages, deepening Cunard’s dedication to exceptional enrichment and artistry at sea.

A Reimagined Queen Elizabeth

Following a stunning refresh earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth now boasts revitalized signature spaces that elevate every aspect of life onboard. Guests will enjoy performances in an enhanced Royal Court Theatre; dancing in a redesigned Queens Room perfect for Gala Evenings; leisurely swims at the new Lido Pool Club; and stays in refined Grills Suites offering enhanced amenities, new culinary experiences, and butler service. Each venue combines modern sophistication with the timeless elegance that defines Cunard, creating an atmosphere that perfectly balances innovation and tradition.

For those seeking rejuvenation, Caribbean guests can unwind at the Pavilion Wellness Café and indulge in the Harper’s Bazaar® Wellness at Sea program, which offers three bespoke wellness journeys featuring curated treatments, nutrient-rich smoothies, masterclasses, and ELEMIS products designed to restore body and mind.

Dazzling Caribbean Voyages

Guests can enjoy nine to 21-night Caribbean voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth from October 2025 - April 2026, with rates starting from $1,078 per person for an ocean view stateroom, based on double occupancy. The nine- and 12-night voyages explore Eastern Caribbean – visiting ports including San Juan, Puerto Rico; St John’s, Antigua; Castries, St Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Philipsburg, St Maarten; Road Town, Tortola – or Western Caribbean – with port visits such as Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Belize City, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico – while 21-night voyages visit ports in both the east and west.

Summer 2026 in Alaska

Following a sun-soaked winter in the Caribbean, Queen Elizabeth will continue her North American residency, repositioning to Seattle in May, where she will homeport for her second and final season of Alaskan voyages during summer 2026. Meticulously crafted itineraries through Alaska’s captivating beauty including Ketchikan, Glacier Bay National Park, Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia will return along with onboard experiences including Cunard’s partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS) and the “Locals Onboard” speaker series.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, travelers can contact their Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.