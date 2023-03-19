First Hyatt Hotel Debuts in San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí, marking the first Hyatt property in the central state of Mexico. The 134-room hotel is a timeless addition to San Luis Potosí, offering seamless and stress-free experiences to business and leisure travelers in the most exclusive area of the city.

Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí is in the Las Lomas neighborhood, which offers a vast array of fine dining and shopping experiences. The hotel neighbors the city’s historic downtown neighborhood, filled with historical sites such as the city’s cathedral, which displays the baroque style that San Luis Potosí’s capital is known for, dating back to the 1600s.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and introduce the Hyatt brand to San Luis Potosí,” said Joel Abaroa, general manager of Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí. “We look forward to welcoming leisure and business travelers alike as the go-to gathering space, providing guests with everything they need to work and play.”

Accommodations

Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí features 134 guestrooms, with select suites featuring spacious outdoor terraces that overlook the Las Lomas neighborhood. Regency Club suites provide exclusive access to the Regency Club Lounge on the 9th floor along with complimentary food, beverages and a private lounge area. Guestrooms and suites offer ample spaces with beautiful natural light, modern furnishings, multi-functional seating or work desk areas, complimentary Wi-Fi and digital room key entry via the World of Hyatt app. Additionally, the hotel features a stunning outdoor pool and gathering space as well as a 24-hour fitness center available for guests.

Meetings & Events

Inspired by vanguardist décor, Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí boasts contemporary style in a sought-after destination. Catering to business travelers with more than 10,000 square feet of technology-enabled meeting and event space and a 400-person theater space, the property creates inspiring and memorable events of any kind. The hotel is conveniently located five minutes from Plaza San Luis Luxury Fashion Mall, the San Luis Potosí Convention Center and many of the city’s most recognized restaurants.

Dining Experiences

Guests and locals can enjoy a trip down the Californian coast – all the way to Baja California Sur with Chef Allan Gutierrez’s fusion of California and Mexican cuisines at Sonoma, the property’s vibrant full-service restaurant. For those looking to experience authentic flavors of the city, Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí is home to Dry Martini, the award-winning and world-renowned cocktail bar by trendsetting entrepreneur, Javier de las Muelas, and is the only Dry Martini location in Latin America. Dry Martini offers unique, handcrafted beverages with a large selection of agave spirits, rums, wine, mocktails and more for everyone to enjoy. Opt for savory barbecue at Gaucho Prime or a light lunch of Mediterranean favorites at La Gran Vía Cava Baja San Luis Potosí.

Local Attractions

Besides its beautiful and historic capital, San Luis Potosí offers various points of interest within three areas: Altiplano, Media and the Huasteca Potosina for locals and tourists alike. Within the state of San Luis Potosí travelers will find many Pueblos Mágicos (“Magic Towns”) such as Real de Catorce which is ideal for those who enjoy visiting the desert and mysterious ghost towns. For fans of green spaces, the Pueblo Mágico of Xilitla encompasses lush gardens, such as the famous Edward James’ Surrealist Garden, which was built as a tribute to the town’s intricate orography.

San Luis Potosi is a key business hub with a world class convention center minutes from the hotel. The state’s geography places the city in a convenient location in the center of Mexico, allowing for easy access to Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

To celebrate its debut, Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosí is offering double points on qualifying stays completed by May 31, 2023 for World of Hyatt members.

To learn more about additional offers and experiences through World of Hyatt or to sign-up for free, visit hyatt.com. For more information or to book a reservation at Hyatt Regency San Luis Potosi, visit www.hyattregencysanluispotosi.com.