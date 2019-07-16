Al Baleed Resort Salalah launches new luxury camping experiences

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara in southern Oman has unveiled its new luxe mobile camping adventures.

In collaboration with country-renowned travel specialist, Oman Expeditions, this new offering is the first bespoke luxury mobile camping experience to take guests across the diverse terrain of the Dhofar province from the mountains to the desert to the sea.

Set between a relaxing stay at the luxury beachside resort in Salalah, the new mobile camping adventures offer tailored itineraries of varying lengths.

Activities and camp locations allow guests to discover a wilderness of star-studded skies, vast deserts, rugged mountains and long empty beaches.

As an uncharted destination and one of the only places where the true culture of old Arabia is still alive, southern Oman is the perfect location for this new experience.

Drawing on the vast country knowledge and experience of Oman Expedition’s founder Sean Nelson, these new experiences weave in the rich, traditional heritage and magnificent natural environment of the region to create rare and memorable expeditions for resort guests while continuing to provide the luxury and comfort they desire.

A former officer in the British Royal Marines and Royal Army of Oman’s Desert Regiment, Nelson is a leading private travel specialist, renowned for his rich and varied experience of the country.

In addition to exploring some of the most intriguing, scenic and historically significant spots in the region, Oman Expeditions can arrange specially themed trips drawing upon a unique network of experts ranging from Oman’s leading whale and dolphin expert to anthropologists, geologists, archaeologists, astronomers and ornithologists.

These specialist help bring the country to life for travellers with specific interests.

Oman Expeditions also brings together Dhofar’s top local contacts from guides, drivers and chefs to camel herders, artisans and religious scholars to ensure clients have an enriching and authentic experience.

In addition, expeditions are accompanied by members of the Mahrah, a tribe who have travelled along frankincense trading routes with their camels since the time of the Queen of Sheba.

Luxe mobile camping adventures are offered from late September through April.

