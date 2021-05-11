Finnair expands home dining options

Finnair has made its range of inflight meals more widely available enabling customers to buy and eat them from the comfort of their own homes – without taking a flight.

Customers are now able to purchase the popular meals in Helsinki via the Foodora online food delivery service.

Finnair has seen a strong appetite for its delicious hand-made meals with sales experiencing soar-away success.

The hand-made ‘height-cuisine’ dishes are developed at the airline’s Finnair Kitchen and were first sold in select K stores in southern Finland.

The Nordic flag carrier’s expansion in Finland follows the launch of its Taste of Finnair initiative last year which saw its famous business class dining options go on sale ‘on the ground’ for the first time.

With Finnair’s reduced flying schedule, the airline has focused on ensuring grounded customers missing flying can enjoy the airline’s inflight dining experience on the ground.

They can sample such main dish delights as the top selling reindeer meatballs with dark blackcurrant sauce and roasted root vegetable puree, beef breast with dark truffle sauce and smoked benella rainbow trout, leek potato puree and beurre blanc sauce.

Such as has been the success of the venture, which was launched to help secure the long-term employment of the airline’s catering chefs, that Finnair has decided to continue cooking up its high-quality hand-made meals for those unable to fly to still enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.

Marika Nieminen, Finnair Kitchen vice president, said: “This new cooperation with Foodora online food service makes Taste of Finnair available for large number of new customers.

“When so many people are dreaming of future travel, we want to offer a small Finnair experience at home.