Finnair boosts shuttle to Santa’s Hometown

Finnair, the Official Airline of Santa Claus, has revealed its bumper schedule to Lapland and Northern Norway, in anticipation of the upcoming winter holiday season.

The new flights come as demand for travel to the Nordic nations continues to rise among customers searching for Santa and an authentic Arctic adventure.

With the new winter schedule, Finnair will offer up to 63 flights a week between Helsinki and Rovaniemi - The Official Hometown of Santa Claus - up to 26% more flights than last winter.

Customers heading for Rovaniemi can now choose from flights departing as often as every 30 minutes during peak periods, giving the airline a unique shuttle service for Arctic-bound customers.

The increased capacity to Rovaniemi will support Finnair’s existing network of over 14 destinations in Finland, including Lapland’s other most popular gateways - Ivalo, Kittila and Kuusamo.

Across the border in Northern Norway, Finnair is also set to boost connections for customers.

Its popular polar route between Rovaniemi, The Official Hometown of Santa Claus, and Tromsø, the gateway to the Northern Lights, will increase from twice per week to six times per week*.

International customers will benefit from the increased service, being able to fly into Helsinki and add stopovers in the Arctic’s two most famous cities, Rovaniemi and Tromsø, before returning home via Helsinki.

Finnair is currently the only airline offering this unique connection above the Arctic Circle, in addition to its existing year-round Helsinki to Tromsø flights.

Customers hungry to travel can also enjoy extra flights to Norway´s premier foodie heaven, Trondheim.

Flights from Helsinki to the vibrant city will double from three to six times per week this winter, giving British and Irish customers improved connection opportunities.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director Europe, said: “Last winter, our home market here in the Nordics proved more popular than ever, especially among the British and Irish travellers, offering unique experiences and opportunities.

“Therefore, we are incredibly excited to be adding more flights to Lapland and Northern Norway for the upcoming winter season, giving customers increased connections to their favourite winter hotspots.”

Finnair is currently the only airline to fly to Lapland year-round, offering customers the chance to enjoy the region’s beauty not only at Christmas but throughout the whole year.

Customers can choose from Finnair’s 14 destinations in Finland and over 25 destinations in the wider Nordic region.

All services have been specifically timed to allow for easy connections from top UK airports, London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and the Irish capital Dublin.

Finnair offers smooth and easy transfers between flights from as little as 35 minutes, thanks to all flights operating from the same terminal.

For more information on Finnair’s routes and schedules, visit finnair.com