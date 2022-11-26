FCC Angkor by Avani to host Christian Develter’s first solo gallery

FCC Angkor by Avani is taking its cultural offering to new heights with the launch of internationally renowned artist Christian Develter’s first solo gallery.

Set to open to great fanfare on 30th November in a ceremony to be attended by HRH Princess Sita Norodom and the Belgian Ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos H.E. Ms. Sibille de Cartier d’Yves, the vibrant art space will house Develter’s critically acclaimed signature works, including original oil paintings, limited edition lithographs, sculptures and iconic fashion items. Interwoven with Cambodia’s rich history, which has long inspired the Belgian born artist’s most famous oeuvres, FCC Angkor by Avani is a natural home for The Develter Gallery, offering a splash of modernism to the resort’s neo-colonial architecture and design.

To honour the collaboration with FCC Angkor by Avani, Develter’s latest Mara Sculpture Collection will be placed on display for the very first time in an homage to Siem Reap, the city the artist fondly calls home. This new collection is an evolution of Develter’s acclaimed Chin Series that lifts the large-scale works from their original canvas format and brings them into the third dimension in a series of imposing busts that depict the intricately tattooed faces of the women of the Chin tribe. In addition to their artistic beauty, the sculptures bare great personal significance as their creation helped to employ and support Siam Reap’s local artisans during the pandemic. The team of Khemer stone carvers, whose techniques can be traced back to Angkorian times, worked closely with Develter to bring his vision to life in a mesmerising display of pink, blue and grey textured sandstone, ethically sourced from the mountains of the Phrae Vihear province.

Commenting on the launch of the gallery, Christian Develter said: “It is with great joy that we celebrate the launch of The Develter Gallery at the historic FCC Angkor by Avani. The space is a love letter to my adopted home of Siem Reap, and somewhere I hope both Cambodians and guests will find stimulating. It is my way of giving back to South East Asia and repaying this vast continent, with its diverse cultural heritage and artistic influences, for the boundless inspiration it has given for almost three decades.”

Located in Siem Reap’s stunning former French colonial quarter, FCC Angkor by Avani offers a stylish stay in neo-colonial style with contemporary local touches. A variety of suites are available to choose from, including but not limited to, the Family Suite, Garden Suite and Riverview Suite. Guests can restore themselves with a signature treatment at Visaya Spa, relax by the pool shaded by centuries-old banyan trees, or indulge in local specialities and international delights at two renowned restaurants, The Mansion and Scribe.