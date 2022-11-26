Ryanair adds Naples and Porto to its Summer ‘23 schedule for Shannon

Following last month’s unveiling of Ryanair’s Summer ‘23 schedule for Shannon, underpinned by the addition of a 3rd based aircraft representing a $300m investment in the mid-west region, the airline has today added even more exciting new routes to its Summer ‘23 schedule – Naples and Porto

– bringing its total number of routes to/from Shannon to 26 and delivering 35% capacity growth on its Summer ‘22 offering.

Ryanair’s Shannon Summer ‘23 schedule will deliver:

– 3 based aircraft

– $300m investment

– 26 routes, incl. 2 new routes – Naples & Porto

ADVERTISEMENT

– Over 180 flights per week

– 35% capacity growth

– 880 total jobs incl. almost 300 direct

This record Summer schedule will not only provide Ryanair’s mid-west customers with recession busting fares across an unbeatable selection of over 180 weekly flights to sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations next Summer but will deliver invaluable inbound tourism by driving greater connectivity with Europe and its millions of holidaymakers.

For the past 35 years, Ryanair has successfully operated from Shannon carrying over 18 million passengers to date and promoting important rural development by investing heavily in the region, incl. the recent opening of its €10 million 3-bay heavy maintenance facility at Shannon creating over 200 new high-skill jobs in Clare.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“With Easter and Summer ’23 fast approaching, we are delighted to be bringing even more choice and value to our customers in the mid-west of the country with the addition of a further 2 new routes – Naples and Porto – to our Summer ‘23 schedule for Shannon, delivering over 180 weekly flights across an unbeatable selection of 26 exciting must-see sunny hotspots and vibrant city break destinations across Europe.

To mark this good news, we’ve launched a limited-time seat sale for early bird customers looking to bag themselves a recession busting bargain on their Summer ’23 holiday with fares starting from just €29.99 available now on Ryanair.com.”

Welcoming today’s announcement, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said:

“This is fantastic news for our passengers and another win for Shannon Airport, due to the hard work of our Aviation Development team. Porto is a great coastal city with incredible history, while Naples offers so much to see and do, and opens opportunities for passengers to explore the wonderful Amalfi coastline.

These destinations will provide further connectivity for Shannon and the region, and highlights Shannon’s continued growth since the pandemic. Today’s announcement is also extremely encouraging for our tourism industry across the region and along the Wild Atlantic Way, and these services will complement the exciting variety of destinations Shannon Airport has to offer for Summer ‘23.”