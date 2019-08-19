Five Jumeirah Village to open in early September

Five Jumeirah Village is getting ready to open its doors on September 2nd.

Located in the heart of the new urban lifestyle community, Jumeirah Village Circle, the hotel comprises 247 luxurious rooms and suites, and 254 one-, two- and four-bedroom hotel apartments.

In total there are 269 pools, all with spectacular views across the city and desert vista.

“Five has established itself as a young and vibrant lifestyle brand, known for luxury, parties and award-winning dining experiences.

“Five Jumeirah Village follows the same identity with a great line-up of entertainment and homegrown concepts, which will turn the resort into a local hangout and the first licensed venue in the area and surrounding neighbourhood,” said Jaydeep Anand, chief executive of Five Jumeirah Village.

Every room and suite has been expertly designed in house by Five to create a contemporary penthouse style living with the lush green of a villa garden.

Set to be the heartbeat of the hotel is the innovative food concept, Soul Street – a multicultural hangout, which offers up honest street food, street art and street sounds with delicacies from Asia, Latin America, Europe, India and the Levant.

Impressive street art crafted by international artists will transform the walls to amplify the soul-inspired vibe.

Five Jumeirah Village Dubai also offers delicious dining at their cool and quirky restaurant, Turn Up.

All guests have to do is turn up to enjoy classics from around the world, from breakfast until dinner.

Upping the ante even further, guests at Five Jumeirah Village Dubai will get double the fun and are welcome to use sister property Five Palm Jumeirah for the duration of their stay.

In just 15 minutes, they can access to all outlets and beach facilities at Five Palm Jumeirah.

Five Jumeirah Village Dubai, the city chic lifestyle resort combines glamour, music and parties and promises extraordinary experiences for its local and international guests and residents.