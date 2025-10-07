Family Magic at the July London Victoria This October Half Term

The July London Victoria transforms convenient family stays into something altogether more special. A space to hang out or hide out in the heart of Victoria, this hybrid apartment-hotel delivers all the sparkle of hotel service with the privacy of home.

Spacious, apartment-style sanctuaries feature fully equipped kitchenettes and fridges with freezer space for family groceries, ideal for warming formula or cooking before bedtime stories. Dedicated workspaces allow parents to catch up on emails while kids nap or play, while streaming services and kids’ channels provide rainy-day entertainment.

The July London Victoria caters to families of all ages, from babies and toddlers through to teens and tweens. Complimentary baby cots, baby changing facilities, highchairs in the restaurant, bottle-warming on request, and sofa beds in selected studios ensure young ones are comfortable. Teens and tweens enjoy the independence of connecting bedrooms within the same apartment as their parents - and everyone enjoys the peace and privacy afforded by excellent soundproofing throughout the property.

For longer London stays, The July offers residential-style two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments - perfect for larger families - soon to be bookable directly via the website.

Soft landings

Personal welcome notes and an honesty bar add those thoughtful touches that make every family member feel special. Mini fridges arrive pre-stocked with whatever one might need. In-room washers and dryers banish packing anxiety. Luggage and buggy storage before check-in and after check-out mean families have the option to explore London unencumbered.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a day of exploring, children have plenty of space to play and relax in apartment-style rooms - and board games in the lobby offer spontaneous family fun. Parents can rejuvenate in the gym, sauna, and cold room, or enjoy sophisticated dining at the restaurant and bar. Childcare services are available for parents wanting to explore London independently, whilst a 24-hour front desk provides peace of mind for any family emergencies.

The Idler: refined dining for the whole family

Seasonal British flavours meld with Mediterranean flair at The July London Victoria’s atmospheric restaurant, The Idler. A wholesome kids’ menu (for children under 15) spans hake goujons, tomato linguini, hummus with crudités, and a selection of ice creams. The team is happy to warm bottles and baby food, or accommodate special requests to keep even the littlest guests happy

The Idler offers all-day dining, and breakfast includes family-friendly options like croissants, scrambled eggs, and milk with cornflakes - a buffet with favourites for all ages. Later in the day, parents can savour a mix of sophisticated small and large plates, from sea-to-table fish and prime steak to deli-style sides and bites, paired with carefully chosen wines and handcrafted cocktails.

Your London launchpad

Victoria has found its groove, now a vibrant neighbourhood stacked with family-friendly restaurants, leafy parks, world-class theatre productions and superb rail connections. The July London Victoria sits just two minutes from Victoria Station, where the on-site team shares insider knowledge of the hottest tickets in town, the best buggy walks, and fun London activities - plus easy access to some of London’s best shopping, exhibitions and tourist attractions.

From here, Gatwick’s terminals await within 30 minutes, while Brighton’s seaside beckons at the end of a 60-minute rail journey. Buckingham Palace, St James’ Park and Green Park unfold just a 12-minute stroll away. Westminster and Tower Bridge are walkable in 20 minutes, and Piccadilly Circus in half an hour.

October outings within easy reach

Our Story, With David Attenborough at the Natural History Museum, South Kensington

Wicked at The Apollo Theatre, Victoria

Design & Disability Exhibition at the V&A, South Kensington

Future of Food Exhibition at the Science Museum, South Kensington

Buckingham Palace tours and gardens

For reservations and information www.thejuly.com ; email [email protected]