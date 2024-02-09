Fairmont appoints new Cluster Director of Revenue

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has appointed Stefanie Trombetta as the new Cluster Director of Revenue for Fairmont Dubai, Ajman, and Fujairah. In her new role, Trombetta will spearhead revenue optimisation initiatives, leveraging her extensive industry expertise to guide and direct department heads towards optimal revenue opportunities.

With over 18 years of invaluable experience and a proven track record of success in the hospitality sector, Trombetta brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as the Cluster Director of Revenue Optimization at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lake Towers, Novotel Abu Dhabi Gate, and Ibis Abu Dhabi Gate under the Accor Group and Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City under the Radisson Group.

Her career has been marked by the successful implementation of innovative hotel management strategies, yielding tangible revenue enhancements. This includes streamlining operational processes, enhancing staff training programs, and introducing forward-thinking strategies to elevate guest experiences.

Trombetta comprehensive knowledge of revenue optimisation strategies and her astute awareness of industry trends will be instrumental in driving the revenue strategy across all three properties.

As the Multi-Property Director of Revenue, Trombetta will play a vital role in developing and implementing strategic initiatives to maximize revenue across the designated properties. This includes overseeing pricing, forecasting, and demand management to enhance room revenue and occupancy rates.

Additionally, Trombetta will employ market analysis and benchmarking techniques to pinpoint emerging trends and opportunities. Her close collaboration with sales and marketing teams is geared towards providing invaluable revenue insights, supporting initiatives that not only bolster sales but also elevate the overall guest experience.

Trombetta said: “I am extremely honoured to join Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, a brand synonymous with excellence, and serve as the Cluster Director of Revenue for these three iconic properties. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the brand and working with the talented teams to enhance revenue strategies.

“With my extensive experience in the UAE hotel industry, I am confident in my ability to lead the hotel to new heights.”

General Manager of Fairmont Dubai Joe Nassoura said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Stefanie into our team. As a seasoned resident of the United Arab Emirates, she brings with her a wealth of market knowledge and extensive multi-property experience”.

Elias Chakhtoura, Cluster General Manager for Fairmont Ajman and Fujairah, said: “Stefanie is undeniably a tremendous asset to the Fairmont team. Having previously excelled within the Accor Group, her track record of successful development adds an invaluable advantage to our team

Source - http://www.tradearabia.com/