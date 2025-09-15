Fairfield by Marriott Celebrates 150 Hotels in Greater China Open and Pipeline Portfolio

Marriott International, Inc. announced that the Fairfield by Marriott has reached a milestone of 150 combined open and pipeline hotels in Greater China, underscoring the brand’s strong growth momentum and accelerated expansion in the region’s select service segment.

The announcement was made during “The Beauty of Simplicity – Fairfield by Marriott Fireside Chat” in Hangzhou, attended by Marriott International Chairman of the Board David Marriott and Marriott International President, Greater China Yibing Mao. In a fireside chat, the two reflected on Fairfield by Marriott’s heritage, the brand’s expansion to over 50 destinations in Greater China since its debut in 2017, and the new momentum driven by recent product enhancements in the region, centering around three core spaces — The Fairfield Living Room, The Fairfield Restaurant, and Guest Rooms.

“Fairfield by Marriott’s expansion in Greater China marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, and I am pleased to join in celebrating this incredible milestone,” said Marriott International Chairman of the Board David Marriott. “What started with inspiration from our family’s Fairfield Farm has grown into one of Marriott’s largest and most trusted brands. I’m extremely proud of the teams who continue to carry Fairfield’s legacy forward and deliver exceptional hospitality to guests across Greater China and around the world.”

“Since entering Greater China eight years ago, Fairfield has unlocked new opportunities for growth—bringing the ‘Beauty of Simplicity’ to more destinations and more guests across the region,” said Marriott International President, Greater China Yibing Mao. “The brand’s accelerated expansion reflects our broader strategy to meet evolving traveler needs in Greater China, and with localized product enhancements, Fairfield continues to drive fresh momentum in the select service segment.”

As a key growth engine for Marriott in Greater China, Fairfield by Marriott has rapidly scaled its presence in the region. Since celebrating its 50th hotel opening in Greater China in 2024, the brand has grown by more than 50% in just over a year, with another 50+ hotels expected to open within the next two years. In the first seven months of 2025 alone, newly signed Fairfield by Marriott projects increased 75% year-over-year, with upcoming projects set to bring the brand to core locations across first-tier cities, including Shanghai’s Xuhui District, Beijing Capital Airport, and Shenzhen’s Qianhai area.

Fairfield by Marriott continues to expand both the breadth and depth of its footprint in Greater China, covering key transportation hubs, emerging urban districts, and trendy leisure destinations. In recent years, the brand has accelerated its expansion into high-demand leisure and business destinations, such as Yangshuo (Guangxi), Xinzhou (Shanxi), and Qiandao Lake (Hangzhou), extending its signature at-ease, comfortable stay experience to more destinations across Greater China.

To support this growth, Fairfield by Marriott recently launched a comprehensive product upgrade in Greater China, including a new Chinese name that carries the “by Marriott” endorsement, and unveiled its newly refreshed product design and guest experience. The upgrades address the evolving needs of the Chinese market and modern travelers, while injecting new momentum into the brand’s development in the region. The newly upgraded design brings “The Beauty of Simplicity” to life, while addressing four core travel needs: working, sleeping, bathing, and service. The regional upgrade also enhances owner value through a best-in-class design model, efficient construction, and streamlined operations, strengthening the brand’s competitive edge in the select service segment in Greater China.

Globally, Fairfield by Marriott has more than 1,350 open hotels in 20 countries and territories, with over 460 additional hotels in the pipeline. As Marriott’s largest brand worldwide by combined open and pipeline hotels, Fairfield by Marriott continues to be guided by its heritage of trusted service and warm hospitality, inspired by its namesake, the Marriott family’s Fairfield Farm.

Find more about Fairfield by Marriott, please visit https://www.marriott.com.cn/brands/fairfield.mi.