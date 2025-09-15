Journeyscape Launches New Rocky Mountain States Holiday

Journeyscape, the UK-based North America travel specialist and sister brand of Journey Latin America, is thrilled to unveil its latest immersive holiday: Elements of Nature: A Journey through the American West. This brand-new 18-day itinerary invites travellers to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes of North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Idaho, with prices starting from £4,987 per person.

This extraordinary journey celebrates the raw beauty and elemental power of the Great American West, with each state representing one of nature’s four elements – Earth, Air, Water and instead of Fire, Light. From wide-open skies and ancient lands to starlit mountains and rushing rivers, this is a holiday designed to stir the soul and ignite the spirit of adventure.

“We wanted to create something that truly captures the essence of the Great American West – not just the scenery, but the feeling of freedom, wonder, and connection to nature,” says Dominique Kotsias, Product Manager at Journeyscape. “Each element in this itinerary reflects a different facet of the region’s character, and we’ve handpicked experiences that bring those elements to life in unforgettable ways.”

Highlights include:

Air (North Dakota): Soak in the vast skies and prairie landscapes of Fargo, Medora, and Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Earth (South Dakota): Explore the rugged Badlands, Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, and sacred Native American sites.

Light (Wyoming): Witness the interplay of sunlight and starlight across Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Water (Idaho): Raft, fish, or float through Idaho’s pristine lakes and rivers, surrounded by alpine beauty.

The price includes car hire and good-quality accommodation based on two people sharing. International flights are available at an additional cost.

For full details, visit: Elements of Nature: A journey through the American West - Journeyscape