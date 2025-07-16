EXPLORA JOURNEYS CELEBRATES MAJOR MILESTONES

Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, continues to redefine the future of ocean travel. Today, a significant step forward in the brand’s journey was celebrated at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente, where three pivotal milestones marked the next chapter in the evolution of its fast-growing fleet:

the float-out of EXPLORA III,

the coin ceremony for EXPLORA IV, and

the steel cutting for EXPLORA V

These moments, rooted in maritime tradition, represent more than progress in construction - they reflect Explora Journeys’ unwavering commitment to refined luxury, purposeful travel, and innovative shipbuilding.

The fleet - set to comprise six ships in total by 2028 - is progressing on schedule. EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II are already welcoming guests to a new style of ultra-elegant ocean travel and are operating at near full capacity, reflecting the strong resonance of the brand’s offering. EXPLORA III will join the fleet in 2026, followed by EXPLORA IV and EXPLORA V in 2027, and EXPLORA VI in 2028.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, commented: “Today marks a proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we celebrate three remarkable ships - each a symbol of our ambition to redefine ultra-elegant ocean travel. This triple celebration reflects the strength of our vision and the power of collaboration between our team, our partners at Fincantieri, and the unwavering support of the Aponte-Vago family. Guided by our values of care, respect, and excellence, we are not just building ships - we are creating a legacy of transformative journeys that will endure for generations to come.”

Caroline Cooney-Hurrell, Customer Journey Strategist at Explora Journeys, was honored as godmother for the coin ceremony of EXPLORA IV in recognition of her steadfast commitment and dedication to the brand over the past five years. Caroline played a key role in establishing the Explora Experience Centre operations, ensuring exceptional service and care for Explora Journeys` guests. From the Fincantieri team, Franca Parisi, Head of Quality and Performance Improvement, proudly served as the godmother for the ceremony.

The €3.5 billion investment in Explora Journeys’ six-ship fleet - all of which are being built by Fincantieri - represents a long-term commitment not only to redefining ocean travel but also to the Italian shipbuilding industry.

A New Vision For Ocean Travel

Explora Journeys was born from a bold vision: to reimagine the luxury ocean travel experience. In just two years since the launch of EXPLORA I, the brand has become a new reference point in the sector, winning acclaim from discerning guests worldwide. Its blend of carefully curated itineraries, immersive cultural moments, elegantly relaxed onboard design, and exceptional service has redefined what it means to journey at sea.

As each new ship enters service, Explora Journeys continues its purpose: to offer transformative travel experiences that connect guests with the ocean, themselves, and the world around them, in ways that are sustainable, elevated, and deeply meaningful.

Sustainability Commitment

All ships are equipped with advanced environmental technologies, including shore power capabilities that eliminate emissions while in port, and sophisticated underwater noise management systems to help protect marine life. A full suite of energy-efficient onboard systems also ensures optimal engine performance and reduced fuel consumption.

From EXPLORA III onwards, the four newest ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a transitional fuel that offers a substantial reduction in emissions compared to conventional marine fuels. These ships are also ready to use renewable alternatives such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG. EXPLORA V and VI will go even further, with the possibility to use next-generation fuel cell technology capable of converting LNG into hydrogen to significantly reduce emissions at ports.