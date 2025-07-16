Hilton Announces Plans to Debut its Premium Economy Brand, Spark by Hilton, in Puerto Rico this Year

Hilton announces the signing of Spark by Hilton Ponce, marking the upcoming debut of the trailblazing premium economy brand in the Caribbean and Latin America. Slated to open in late 2025 in Ponce, Puerto Rico’s second largest city, Spark by Hilton Ponce will represent another market first for the fastest launch-to-open brand in Hilton’s history. Spark by Hilton Ponce is owned by Ponce Resorts Inc. and will be managed by HI Development P.R.Corp.

“We are proud to launch the groundbreaking Spark by Hilton brand in the Caribbean and Latin America, redefining the premium economy segment with a conversion-friendly brand that provides a unique combination of value, quality and consistency for both guests and owners,” said Pablo Maturana, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “The signing of Spark by Hilton Ponce, in collaboration with our esteemed partners at Ponce Resorts Inc and HI Development Corporation, marks a pivotal step in the brand’s expansion. This milestone not only sets the stage for future brand debuts across the region, but also reinforces Hilton’s continued growth and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of today’s business and leisure travelers.”

“We are very excited and looking forward to the new addition of the Spark by Hilton to our hotel portfolio,” said Miguel Vega, president, HI Development P.R. Corp.

Strategically located in proximity to Ponce International Airport and Highway 52, which connects Ponce to San Juan, Spark by Hilton Ponce will deliver reliable essentials and friendly service for every guest, at an accessible price. The hotel will feature 120 rooms, a meeting space, breakfast area and an outdoor pool. Guests can expect signature amenities including in-room refrigerators, complimentary breakfast and bright common spaces with multi-functional seating for dining, working or socializing.

“We built Spark by Hilton on the belief that simplicity is powerful,” said Alissa Klees, global brand leader, Spark by Hilton. “From day one, our goal was to create a brand that’s easy to operate, easy to work in, and easy to stay at. As a result, we offer a standardized package for owners, a streamlined experience for team members, and reliable, high-quality essentials for guests. Bringing Spark to Ponce is an exciting opportunity ––it’s the perfect market to introduce Spark to the Caribbean and Latin America.”

Spark by Hilton Ponce will join Hilton’s portfolio of more than 10 hotels currently welcoming guests in Puerto Rico, strengthening the company’s commitment to doubling its presence on the island within the next four years. Hilton plans to continue expanding its rapidly growing portfolio in the Caribbean, where it welcomes guests at approximately 50 hotels and has 40 additional properties in development. Throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton welcomes travelers at approximately 290 hotels and resorts with over 145 hotels in various stages of design and construction.

As the first Spark by Hilton hotel in the Caribbean and Latin America, Spark by Hilton Ponce will represent a notable step in the brand’s continued expansion, which has surpassed 160 open hotels less than a year after welcoming its first property. Spark by Hilton currently has a robust pipeline of more than 190 hotels and many conversions currently under way globally.

Guests at Spark by Hilton will have access to the benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s distinct hotel brands.