Experiencing the World’s Most Innovative All-Inclusive Resort at Sandals Grenada

Located in the Southeastern Caribbean on the glorious Pink Gin Beach only a few minutes from Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, Sandals Grenada offers guests a one-of-a-kind all-inclusive resort experience.

It starts with the location. Grenada, also known as the “Spice Isle,” is volcanic and therefore displays an array of eye-popping natural beauty, including exotic black sand beaches, rainforests complete with mesmerizing waterfalls and pristine mountain lakes.

Sandals Grenada complements the island’s unparalleled visuals with luxury accommodations to suit any needs with private patios, ocean views and even personal butler service in addition to innovative amenities such as private pools suspended in the sky and a living room located inside of a pool. The aforementioned award-winning SkyPool Suites featuring penthouse infinity plunge pools defy imagination as guests will open their bedroom doors to an inviting infinity-edge plunge pool boasting endless gorgeous views.

When it comes to dining, Sandals Grenada is gourmet all the way. Here, guests can treat their taste buds to 10 different Five-Star Global Gourmet options, including a world-class steakhouse in Butch’s Chophouse.

Guests can also enjoy delicious French cuisine at Le Jardinier and a Parisian-style patisserie at Cafe de Paris as well as Kimonos’ Japanese Teppanyaki, Mediterranean and seafood dishes at Neptune’s, fresh sushi at Soy Sushi Bar and gourmet pizza at Dino’s. Spices Caribbean Cuisine, Cucino Romana (authentic Italian) and the Tipsy Turtle Pub round out the resort’s impressive lineup of restaurants, which are always included

Keep in mind that Sandals Grenada also offers as many as six different bars serving up unlimited premium liquor, including a relaxing swim-up bar.

Voted one of the top five dive operations in the western hemisphere by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), this destination is also home to some of the world’s most remarkable dive sites, including the first underwater sculpture park in the Caribbean.

As for why they call it the Spice Isle, Grenada is one of the world’s sole producers of Nutmeg. That means Sandals guests can look forward to special meals, massages and delicacies made of the byproduct of iconic spice and along with many others.

Despite its cutting-edge offerings, the resort isn’t resting on its laurels, offering guests a newly extended spacious conference room measuring 1,770 square feet and able to accommodate as many as 120 people.

