Exhibition World Bahrain shines at IMEX Frankfurt

The global brand reveal of the Middle East’s newest exhibition & convention centre was launched at IMEX Frankfurt, showcasing the dynamic, progressive and collaborative culture of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Opening in late 2022, Exhibition World Bahrain is set to become the catalyst for economic growth, socio-development and job creation, generating a long term legacy for the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The newly unveiled brand identity, captures the essence of the authentic Bahrani spirit and warm Arabic hospitality, accentuated by the use of the colours of the national flag, and reflects the essence of a space designed to connect, share ideas and create memorable experiences.

According to Dr. Nasser Qaedi, CEO of Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), the brand identity of the new Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir, which is set to become the largest exhibition & convention centre in the Global Cooperation Council (GCC) region, is a key element in the authority’s work to promote it regionally and internationally.

“This exceptional achievement is planned to attract business tourism in the region and is considered a key pillar in implementing the ambitious objectives of Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026,” Dr. Qaedi said.

General Manager of Exhibition World Bahrain, Dr. Debbie Kristiansen said, “we are thrilled to unveil the new brand identity for Exhibition World Bahrain. The stunning logo design was inspired by the spirit, heritage and culture of the Bahraini people - warm, welcoming and truly authentic in every way.

“As ASM Global, we are very proud to have been appointed to manage Exhibition World Bahrain by the Owner; Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority.

“We are committed to mentoring and developing an amazing team of talented, passionate Bahrainis, and our recent dedicated two-day recruitment drive, resulting in more than 500 Bahrainis applying for roles within Exhibition World Bahrain, is testament to that commitment.

“We have seen a real sense of excitement generated by people wanting to be part of Exhibition World Bahrain and creating a long-term legacy for their country.”

With 95,000 sqm of exhibition space, a Grand Hall to seat capacity from 400-4,000, 95 meeting rooms, 14 organiser’s offices, 3 Majlis, supported by 25 restaurants, cafes and retail outlets, Exhibition World Bahrain will be the place to meet, connect and shine together.