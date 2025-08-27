EVA Air and Southwest Airlines Launch Interline Partnership

EVA Air and Southwest Airlines Co. have entered a new interline agreement effective immediately. This collaboration now connects EVA Air passengers in four key cities: Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), and Chicago (ORD) to other cities in the United States with Southwest Airlines’ extensive network. The partnership expands connectivity across the United States and provides travelers with increased convenience and access to a wider range of destinations.

This strategic agreement creates an integrated network across the participating gateway airports of both airlines. Passengers can now book a single itinerary including flights operated by both carriers, with coordinated ticketing and through-checked baggage service to their final destination. Travelers will also receive boarding passes for all segments of their journey at the first point of departure, making connections more straightforward and efficient.

“This partnership positions EVA Air for long-term growth in an evolving market by combining resources with Southwest Airlines,” said EVA Air America Head Office Executive Vice President Andrew Su. “Together, we’re streamlining operations, connecting with a broader range of travelers, and responding more swiftly to changing market needs. Beyond simply adding flight options, we are dedicated to reimagining how we serve our passengers and providing travel experiences that are more personalized, more flexible, and thoughtfully designed around their needs.”

“Our relationship with EVA Air brings new opportunities for access between Asia and the United States through our unmatched domestic network,” said Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Watterson. “We’re grateful for this new partnership and the additional dimension it brings to our ongoing work to bring more choice in travel experiences with global reach.”

Beyond facilitating travel logistics, this interline partnership aims to offer competitive fares and broaden access in key routes, enhancing transpacific options for travelers throughout the United States. Now in effect, tickets are available through EVA Air’s website, booking platforms, or major travel agency platforms. Through a unified booking process, customers can access interconnected networks that link major cities in the U.S. and Asia, unlocking new travel opportunities. Through its key U.S. gateways in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago, the partnership connects customers with Southwest Airlines flights to more than 30 destinations, including Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, Tampa, Baltimore, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

EVA Air currently offers 89 weekly flights to major cities in the U.S. and Canada, making it the Taiwanese airline with the most destinations and frequent flights in North America. By the end of the year, this number will reach 94 weekly flights. Through our partnership with Southwest Airlines, passengers will have access to more than 100 cities across the United States, delivering comprehensive air services to a global customer base.

For more information on EVA Air’s routes and to book flights, please visit www.evaair.com.