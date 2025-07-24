Eurowings creates new special moments on board

Flying affordably and experiencing a feel-good atmosphere at the same time? Eurowings makes it possible – and deliberately goes one step further than the pure low-cost model. Germany’s largest leisure airline is creating a variety of new in-flight experiences for its more than 20 million guests. The flight experience is being expanded step by step to include innovative, multi-sensory elements. Every new “signature moment” – from boarding to leaving the aircraft – is designed to be emotionally moving and surprising and to create a travel experience that will remain a positive memory.

We don’t just want our guests to feel safe and well looked after, we also want them to be truly engaged – with all their senses,” says Clemens Strauss, Head of Customer Experience, Marketing & Sustainability. “Small, thoughtful details make the difference here – they create tangible brand experiences.”

Burgundy Breeze: the new Eurowings signature fragrance

A particular highlight is the new signature fragrance “Burgundy Breeze”, developed in collaboration with the renowned Cologne-based fragrance marketing agency Scentcommunication. The composition of sea salt, pink pepper, floral notes such as water lily and a warm base of wood and vetiver creates a fresh, harmonious cabin ambience that brings the ease of the brand to life on board.

Sweet parting gift: mint and fruit sweets in the Eurowings colors

Eurowings is also focusing on an affectionate detail when disembarking: from now on, guests will receive a sweet in the typical corporate colors Burgundy or Sky Blue. With a fruity cassis or refreshing peppermint flavor, this small gesture ensures a sweet farewell moment with an emotional impact.

Relaxation through music: sound branding during boarding and deboarding

Atmospheric background music is part of the Eurowings experience – on every flight, during boarding and deboarding. The sound design was developed specifically for the Eurowings brand and creates a relaxing and calming environment for all passengers. The specially composed pieces of music contain sound effects and sounds that make travelers think of a vacation as soon as they board the plane – for example, the sounds of nature or a plane taking off are mixed into the “Organic Electro” sound.

More than just a flight: a tangible attitude

With these details, Eurowings, as a value airline, is deliberately focusing on emotional quality in the travel experience – and thus clearly distinguishing itself from the often standardized environment of the competition. The targeted appeal to the senses ensures recognition, well-being and genuine customer loyalty. Further measures are planned in the coming months to expand the Eurowings brand experience and consciously strengthen special moments along the entire travel chain.