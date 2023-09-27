Erth Abu Dhabi appoints Cristophe Hoeflich as general manager

Erth Abu Dhabi has appointed Christoph Hoeflich as general manager.

With a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry, Hoeflich previously served as the general manager at Hilton Al Habtoor City in Dubai. Prior to that role, he held the position of general manager at the InterContinental NECC Shanghai, the flagship property of IHG in China.

Hoeflich, originally from Germany, has over 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality, having worked in 10 different countries across four continents. His career includes roles at hotels and resorts such as Brenner’s Parkhotel in Baden Baden, Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Munich, The Westin in Las Vegas, and the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah-Qasar al Sharq.

Starting in 2011, Hoeflich shifted his focus to China, where he took on various hotel management roles, including a cluster management position in Hong Kong with the Marco Polo Hotel Group. His career in China also encompassed general manager positions in Shenzhen, Changzhou, and the Langham Place in Guangzhou.

Hoeflich is known for his leadership skills, empowering multicultural teams, and maintaining consistently high service standards. He is dedicated to creating a supportive and motivated work environment while pursuing clear strategic goals, Erth Abu Dhabi says.

