Epic Moments from the Esports World Cup 2025

History is repeating itself and leveling up. Riyadh is once again hosting the Esports World Cup (EWC), now for the second time and bigger than ever. This isn’t just about crowning champions; it’s about Saudi becoming a global hub for gaming, music, and culture. Beyond the arenas, the city is alive with experiences waiting to be explored.

If you missed the opening two weeks ago, here’s your catch-up, and a glimpse at what’s next:



Gaming Legends & Record-Breaking Action So Far

The first two weeks of EWC 2025 have been packed with history-making matches and stand-out performances:

• Apex Legends fans witnessed Uxako (Natus Vincere) dominate as consistent kill leader.

• Xiao Hai (Kuaishou Gaming) defended his Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves title with ice-cold focus.

• VALORANT brought packed arenas and surprise upsets that shook the leaderboard.

• And there’s more coming, with 24 more finals across esports titles happening through August 24.

Massive Concerts & After-Parties You Might’ve Missed

Riyadh’s entertainment game has been just as strong as its esports action:

• Post Malone and DINO (SEVENTEEN) kicked off the opening weekend with unforgettable live sets.

• Alesso kept things going with another headline performance.

• EWC’s AFT_r After-Parties have been lighting up Friday nights, with Ty Dolla $ign, Lost Frequencies, Bayou, and Nileboi already on stage - and more names dropping soon.

Celebrity Energy All Around

From official ambassadors like Cristiano Ronaldo and Magnus Carlsen to surprise appearances by global footballers, esports icons, and content creators, Riyadh is full of unexpected star power inside and outside the EWC arenas.

Explore Riyadh: Beyond the Games

When you’re not cheering from the stands, take time to explore the city:

• Boulevard Riyadh City: Shopping, dining, and live entertainment.

• Diriyah: At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site – where history meets culture.

• Al Masmak Palace, Souq Al Zal, and local cafes are all worth a visit if you want a taste of Saudi’s vibrant heritage and modern city life.

What’s Coming Next?

• Finals for major esports titles like Chess, Teamfight Tactics, and Counter-Strike 2.

• More concerts, after-parties, and surprise pop-ups.

• New fan zone activations, exclusive content drops, and city-wide events continuing until August 24.

Whether you’re a die-hard esports fan, a music lover, or simply here to explore, Riyadh’s EWC 2025 has something for everyone.

Follow and check EWC and Visit Saudi on all platforms for live schedules, concert announcements, and celebrity updates.

