Emirates welcomes HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum at ATM 2022

Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2022 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), welcomed His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum to its stand during the official opening of the region’s largest travel and tourism trade event.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, was officially welcomed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, who gave a tour of the full Premium Economy experience with all of its signature amenities on offer to customers from 1 August, unveiled for the first time at ATM.

The premium economy leather seat on display provides more comfort with ample legroom, and a generous recline position, and includes an array of thoughtful touches, and is elevated further with well-being touches like new soft blankets and sustainable amenity kits, dining with a taste of luxury with upgraded menus, and more.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand ME3210 at ATM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates was voted ‘World’s Leading Airline 2021’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline - First Class 2021’ by voters of World Travel Awards.