Emirates Upgrades Osaka Services with A380 Deployment Featuring Premium Economy

Emirates will be boosting its services to Osaka with the introduction of the A380 starting from 1 June 2024. The A380 to be deployed to Osaka will be retrofitted with the airline’s latest product, Premium Economy, making it the second Japanese gateway to operate with the newly upgraded aircraft. The upgraded service will offer increased seat capacity on flights to and from Japan’s second largest city, in addition to introducing the highly sought-after Premium Economy Class for customers, as well as refreshed interiors across First, Business and Economy Class cabins.

From 1 June, Emirates’ four-class A380 will replace the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft currently operating the EK316/EK317 service to and from Osaka’s Kansai International Airport (KIX). With upgraded A380 operations, Emirates will offer 910 additional weekly seats between Dubai and Osaka, offering more opportunities to connect to and beyond Dubai to popular destinations for travelers including Milan, Madrid, Brazil, Paris and London. Emirates celebrated the 20th anniversary of its services between Dubai and Osaka last year and during that time, the airline carried more than 220,000 passengers on more than 360 flights between the two gateways in 2023.

Emirates’ four-class A380 deployed to Osaka will feature 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class, 56 seats in Premium Economy Class and 338 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class. On a four-class Emirates A380, the Premium Economy cabin is located at the front of the main deck with the 56 seats laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. In the cabin, every inch of space anticipates customer needs with a generous seat pitch and width for working and relaxing, and customised features that offer function and convenience like in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table. The experience is rounded off with expertly curated in-flight amenities, an inventive menu and extensive beverage options. Emirates’ “ice” in-flight entertainment includes up to 6,500 channels of movies, TV programs, and music. Customers flying in both Business and First Class will enjoy access to Emirates’ onboard lounge, while First Class passengers will have exclusive access to the airline’s luxurious shower spa. In addition, passengers can enjoy Emirates’ award-winning signature hospitality, and meals prepared using carefully selected ingredients from around the world.

In December 2023, Emirates launched its Premium Economy product on the Dubai-Narita route and it has so far garnered great interest from customers. The airline’s distinctive product is currently available on flights to 14 other destinations globally, including New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangalore, Sao Paulo and Dubai.

The airline’s A380 operations to Kansai International Airport (KIX) come as Japan expects an increase in tourism through the unique attractions nestled within the Kansai region, such as Osaka and Kyoto, in addition to a packed schedule of events including the Osaka-Kansai Expo planned for 2025. Emirates also operates a daily four-class A380 service to Tokyo Narita, and a daily Boeing 777-300ER service to Tokyo Haneda. Through its scheduled operations to Japan’s three largest international travel hubs, Emirates provides convenient air connectivity to serve the growing demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its commitment to travellers, Emirates last year announced the resumption of its Chauffeur-drive service in Tokyo Haneda for the airline’s First and Business Class customers. Emirates had also introduced a complimentary shuttle bus service for the airline’s Economy class customers from Tokyo Haneda airport to major train stations – Tokyo (TYO) and Shinagawa (SGW).

For more information visit: www.emirates.com