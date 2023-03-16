Emirates’ Sir Tim Clark to discuss rapid growth within Middle East aviation at 30th edition of ATM

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, will participate in an in-depth discussion on the Global Stage of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 1-4 May.

In conversation with John Strickland, Director of JLS Consulting, Sir Tim will reflect on Emirates’ long-term strategy as it begins to ramp up aircraft deliveries from 2024 while balancing growth and tackling broader issues like climate change.

The news comes amid reports of significant gains across the Middle East’s aviation sector, which saw year-on-year traffic almost double in January 2023 according to figures released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This growth is especially evident in the UAE where Dubai International Airport (DXB) catered to more than 66 million passengers in 2022, a 127% rise compared to the previous year.

Over the longer term, analysts from Mordor Intelligence predict that the Middle East’s aviation market will record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the period 2022-27, meaning regional passenger numbers are likely to continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “It’s encouraging to see that air traffic in the Middle East is once again beginning to soar, especially following such a turbulent period during and after the global pandemic.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sir Tim to our Global Stage for the 30th edition of ATM,” Curtis added. “Emirates has firmly established itself as an innovative trailblazer within the global aviation industry, so I cannot wait to hear how Sir Tim and his colleagues are working to build a futureproofed and sustainable airline sector.”

