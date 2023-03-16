TAP takes off with new Business Class cuisine

TAP long-haul Business Class customers can now experience a new range of delicious regional Portuguese delicacies, courtesy of the carrier’s collaboration with The Art of Tasting Portugal.

The ‘Local Stars’ initiative will showcase the cuisine of top talented local chefs and highlight specialities from different Portuguese regions over the next two years.

Each chef has created a bespoke menu - with starters, main courses and desserts - designed to celebrate and promote the country’s distinctive regional seasonal ingredients, which will be served to long-haul Business Class customers every two months, from March 2023 to April 2025.

Silvia Mosquera, TAP Chief Commercial and Revenue Officer, said: “TAP is the largest showcase of Portugal in the world and our aircraft are one of the most powerful vehicles promoting Portugal.

“The Local Stars project allows TAP to work with some of the most reputable Portuguese chefs in the development of Business Class menus, bringing the gastronomy we serve on board our aircraft to new heights.”

Patrícia Dias, The Art of Tasting Portugal Co-Founder, said: “Promoting Portugal as a gastronomic destination, with its differentiation and quality, is an objective that The Art of Tasting Portugal offers with TAP Air Portugal.

“This partnership, which we are so proud of, reinforces this strategy of strengthening the national territory and the community that values it.”

Long-haul Business Class customers will be able to tuck into their new delicacies while watching specially made videos, available on TAP’s inflight entertainment service.

They have been created to complement the new menus by showcasing each region where the seasonal produce is sourced, along with footage of each chef cooking the dishes being served on-board.

Starting from March through to April 2023, TAP’s new culinary journey begins in Lisbon with the menu specially curated by Henrique Sá Pessoa, a high-profile Portuguese chef behind the popular and celebrated Lisbon-based, two-Michelin Starred ‘Alma’ restaurant.

His menu will be putting Lisbon’s favourite fish in the spotlight; Grouper. Commonly caught off the Lisbon coast and known for its mild flavour, Grouper stew is one of Portugal’s best-loved dishes and a firm Lisbon favourite.

From May-June the talented Azorean chef, Cláudio Pontes, will take over and promote the island’s finest and rarest São Jorge Cheese.

And from July to August, chef Noélia Jerónimo will represent the Algarve with the region’s distinctive and delicious Octopus dish.

Waiting in the wings with new menus to feature later in the year are Chefs Júlio Pereira, Diogo Rocha, and Óscar Geadas, representing the best of culinary creations from the regions of Madeira, Viseu, and Bragança respectively.

Portuguese catering company CateringPor is overseeing the initiative, with support on sustainability methods, integrating produce from local suppliers and helping promote Portugal’s regional economies.



For more information, please visit flytap.com/on-board/local-stars.