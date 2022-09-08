Emirates serves exceptionally rare champagne on board

As the only airline with an exclusive agreement to offer luxury champagne brand Dom Pérignon on-board, Emirates is currently presenting First Class passengers with the unique opportunity to enjoy a very special vintage -Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2, on board select routes until the end of October.

The exceptionally rare 2003 vintage in its second plénitude is a limited release, forming part of Emirates’ award-winning portfolio of exclusive wines, champagne, and spirits.

Dom Pérignon is one of the most respected, luxurious champagnes in the world and Emirates is the only airline with an exclusive agreement to serve it on board. In the 17th century, a Benedictine monk named Dom Pierre Pérignon, nurtured an ambition to create ‘the best wine in the world’. Three centuries later, Dom Pérignon vintages are still produced using the best grapes on the estate. Each vintage has its own style and identity- a uniqueness that lies in the way it evolves, through successive windows of expression. Cellar master Vincent Chaperon refers to these points in time as ‘plénitudes,’ with Plénitude 2 representing the secondary phase of aromatics developed through evolution. After close to 15 years of slow maturation in the cellars, Dom Pérignon describes Plénitude 2 as ‘wider, deeper, longer, more intense - and gifted further with an extended longevity’.

Rich and multi-layered, Plénitude 2 provides a complex spiral of aromas that reveal over time in the glass. First the softness of lime tree, then a toasty minerality followed by dried apricots and apples, along with candied raspberry and fig. Lemon verbena, rosemary and white pepper appear for an instant, followed by dark spices and liquorice root. These develop in the glass into a profound and mineral-toned harmonious bouquet. Its vibrant yet generous palate, powerful and precise with great energy, leads to a persistent, spicy, and saline finish.

First Class passengers can discover if Plénitude 2 will be served on their flight, by checking the ‘What’s on your flight’ option on www.emirates.com or on the Emirates app.

For the last 16 years, Emirates has invested more than $1 billion into its wine program, buying exceptional wines at the earliest opportunity to let them mature, allowing them to express their full potential before serving them on board. The Emirates Wine Cellar is in France, and currently houses 6.5 million bottles of fine wines, some of which will not be ready for tasting until 2035. Emirates currently offers 37 different varieties of French wines and champagnes on board its aircraft. Business Class Bordeaux red wines remain in Emirates’ cellar for an average of 8-10 years, while those reserved for First Class are only served an average of 12-15 years after purchase. Emirates also has a vintage collection which includes Château Margaux 2004, Château Cos d’Estournel 2005 and Château Montrose 2005.

To complement the wine and champagne collection, Emirates also offers an enticing Spirits menu on board, which includes a mix of niche, hand-crafted brands, as well as popular and well-loved spirits such as Hennessy cognacs, served in all classes.