Emirates continues to build network with six new destinations

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to a host of new destinations in the coming days.

The Dubai-based carrier will take off for Geneva on July 15th, Los Angeles (July 22nd), Dar es Salaam (August 1st), Prague and Sao Paulo (August 2nd), and Boston (August 15th).

This will take the airline’s network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific.

In the UK, Emirates has already resumed passenger flights on board its Boeing 777 from Manchester (MAN) and London Heathrow (LHR) to Dubai International (DXB).

Boeing 777 passenger flights from Glasgow (GLA) will resume on July 15th, with Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft due to return to Heathrow on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer, said: “ We have seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity.

“We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place.”

Emirates customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai.

Customers can also stop over or travel to Dubai, as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.