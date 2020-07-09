McCormack appointed general manager of Vakkaru Maldives

Vakkaru Maldives has appointed Iain McCormack to the role of general manager for its first luxury property in the island nation.

With over 36-years in the hospitality business and a career that has spanned key global regions, he brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the resort.

McCormack is no stranger to the Maldives after managing the world acclaimed Soneva Gili/Gili Lankanfushi and, more recently, Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi.

El Chiaty, the owner of Vakkaru, stated: “During these very unusual and challenging times ahead we are very pleased to have Iain on-board allowing this time to re-structure, re-position and re-open the property taking our beloved resort to the levels it deserves.

“He has successfully managed several luxury resorts around the world, working closely with owner and operators achieving the desired results.

“He has in-depth knowledge of sales and marketing, revenue management, strategy planning, positioning, quality assurance and awareness.

“Additionally, he has extensive experience managing remote, diverse and complex properties, countries and situations.”

Prior to his recent appointments, McCormack was global group director of the Karma Group, an award-winning international travel and lifestyle hospitality brand.

In his role he had full strategic control of the 27 boutique and luxury resorts in the group, including implementing brand standard systems, setting up a structured sales and marketing division and driving the development division.

A hotel management graduate of Southampton College, McCormack started his career path working at a number of renowned hotels in the United Kingdom, including the Gleneagles Hotel and the Metropole Hotel.

He then moved to the Caribbean, where he managed luxury properties in the Grenadines, Barbados, St Lucia, Anguilla, Jamaica and St Maarten.

A move across the world to the Maldives managing Soneva Gili saw his entry into Asia, thereafter, followed a variety of global hospitality brands such as Leading Hotels of the World, InterContinental and Shangri-La in places as diverse as Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Bali.

With McCormack’s rich multi-faceted experience in resorts worldwide and his passion for top-notch guest services, he will be a key player in enriching the stellar reputation of the Vakkaru brand and positioning Vakkaru as the top luxury resort in the island nation.

Opened to rave reviews in January 2018, the 113 overwater and beach villa Vakkaru is located in the Baa Atoll, a short 30-minute scenic sea plane flight north of the capital Male.

The resort was carefully designed and constructed respecting this natural tropical island – while the Maldives itself is considered the World’s Leading Beach Destination by World Travel Awards.

It boasts powder sand beaches, spectacular marine biodiversity and one of the country’s unique deep blue holes, additionally our featured wine cellar, home to a curated selection of wines showcasing fine vintage and non-vintage offerings from Old to New World.

For more information on Vakkaru Maldives, visit the official website.