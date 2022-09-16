Emirates celebrates Oktoberfest with beloved Bavarian treats

To celebrate the world-renowned German festival Oktoberfest, Emirates will serve beloved Bavarian treats onboard flights to Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, as well as the respective airport lounges, between the 17th of September and 2nd of October.

Serving its cosmopolitan customer base, Emirates celebrates many multicultural occasions on-board such as Diwali, Christmas, and Lunar New Year. The special celebration of Oktoberfest will see passengers enjoy a traditionally German main course and dessert in Economy, Business and First Class, bistro bites in the iconic onboard A380 lounge, and a variety of classic Oktoberfest dishes in the world-class airport lounges.

Passengers in Economy can feast on roasted chicken with paprika, served with creamy mustard sauce, potato wedges and braised red cabbage, followed by a Bienenstich- a signature German cream cake with almonds and honey, served with fruit compote. Business and First Class passengers will enjoy braised veal shank, roasted seasonal vegetables and moreish bread dumplings, and First Class passengers can indulge in Dampfnudel for dessert – a traditional sweet, steamed bun with a caramelised bottom and soft pillowy top, drizzled with vanilla sauce and whipped cream.

Tasty Oktoberfest sandwiches and snacks available on-board include Leberwurst sausage sandwich with sweet mustard, Austrian roll with Emmental cheese and gherkin, and the ultimate German savoury snack – pretzels. Before landing, passengers will be given a parting gift of individually wrapped gingerbread hearts.

In the airport lounges of Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt; an array of dishes will be available to customers including veal Weisswurst with parsley and mustard- a traditional Bavarian sausage. Guests can choose a light bite of Obazda and pretzel- a cheese delicacy, or indulge in some flavoursome chicken with parsley, classic potato salad and Käsepätzle - the German version of mac and cheese, made with egg noodles and Emmental.

Emirates currently offers three daily flights from Dubai to Frankfurt, double daily connections to Munich, as well as daily flights to Dusseldorf and Hamburg. Responding to the upsurge in passenger demand, the winter flight schedule will see additional flight operations planned on these routes from October 1st onwards.