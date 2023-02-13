Emirates celebrates 10 years in Poland

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, celebrates the tenth anniversary of its first commercial flight operation in Poland. Since the inaugural flight in February 2013, the airline has carried more than 1.6 million passengers on the service across more than 6,300 flights from Dubai to Warsaw in both directions.

The carrier offers Polish passengers a daily direct flight operated by a Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft.

This year we are celebrating Emirates’ anniversary in Poland, which is an exceptional opportunity to summarize the past decade as we look ahead to 2023 with greater optimism. We are delighted that we have been operating flights on the Dubai-Warsaw route for the past ten years. Poland consistently remains a very important market for us, and we particularly value cooperation with partners that contribute to exceptional service for our clients and support the domestic development of trade and tourism. The past decade is motivation for us to continue on the path of providing the best quality services and maintaining the highest standards – said Maciej Pyrka, Country Manager of Emirates in Poland.

Over the years, Emirates flights to Warsaw have created new opportunities for business, trade and tourism and strengthened the ties between the United Arab Emirates and Poland. The Emirates Group employs more than 600 Poles, including cabin crew, pilots and employees in other business areas across the Group. Emirates offers candidates exceptional career opportunities, the chance to gain world-class expertise at the airline’s state-of-the-art training center in Dubai, including an excellent training facility and a wide range of development programs.

As part of SkyCargo’s operations and its extensive network of 140 destinations, Emirates provides entrepreneurs in Poland and the United Arab Emirates with the connections they need to transport goods. Nearly 83,000 tons of cargo have been transported on the route since its launch. Emirates aircraft have transported, among other things, electronics, medical equipment, pharmaceutical products including vaccines, car and aircraft parts, clothing collections and perishable products such as tropical fish and fruit to and from Poland.

Emirates continuously makes efforts to operate its fleet in the most efficient and responsible manner possible, reducing fuel consumption. Emirates has joined the World Economic Forum’s 2022-21 “Clean Skies for Tomorrow” coalition supporting the use of sustainable aviation fuel. Additionally, the airline is investing in the industry’s most modern and youngest fleet to further reduce emissions.

Emirates is known for its industry-leading initiatives and outstanding travel experiences. On board, passengers can browse the world class entertainment system ice with over 5,000 channels of on demand entertainment, over 1,700 movies and 1,500 hours of TV, live news, as well as music, podcasts and audiobooks across 45 languages. In addition to keeping onboard entertainment up-to-date, Emirates is also committed to expanding its catering offering. Emirates offers more than 110 dishes with almost 4,600 recipes throughout the year. Chefs from around the world create meals inspired by local cuisine.

Emirates flight EK179 from Dubai to Warsaw departs at 08:05 AM arriving in Warsaw at 11:20 AM local time. The return flight EK180 from Warsaw departs at 1:25 PM and arrives in Dubai at 10:45 PM. For more information on Emirates flights, please visit emirates.com.