Emirates boosts operations to Cairo

Emirates has announced that it will boost its operations to and from Cairo to 28 weekly flights, effective 29 October, 2023. The additional flights provide more options for customers to connect to Dubai and beyond with enhanced schedules and the opportunity to enjoy more of the Emirates A380’s signature experience

The operational boost will see Emirates operating four daily flights, thrice daily on the A380 and a daily service on the Boeing 777. Cairo has the highest deployment of Emirates A380 services in the MENA region, outside of Dubai. The additional services and upgrade of seat capacity on the Dubai-Cairo route will help meet high demand to and from Cairo and support the country’s tourism revival with the addition of more than 2,200 weekly seats in each direction.

EK921 will now operate daily, departing at 1200hrs from Dubai to arrive at Cairo International Airport at 1415hrs. The return service EK922 will depart from Cairo at 1615hrs, to arrive at 2145hrs in Dubai.

Emirates’ third A380 service to Cairo, EK925 will depart Dubai at 20:40hrs landing at 22:55hrs. EK926 will then depart Cairo, the following day at 00:40 hrs, to arrive in Dubai at 06:10hrs.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins, and signature products that offer travellers the best experiences in the sky like the Onboard Lounge, First Class suites and Shower Spa. The airline currently deploys its flagship A380 to 41 destinations worldwide.

The modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration on flights to Cairo offer Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products, with private suites in First Class, lie flat seats in Business Class and spacious seats in Economy Class.

Customers can enjoy the world-class service and products Emirates has to offer on board, including ice, Emirates’ inflight entertainment system with over 5,000 channels of on-demand movies, music, TV shows, box sets and documentaries, in over 40 languages, including an extensive selection of content in Arabic like classic and new Egyptian movies and TV shows, as well as the best of Egyptian music. Guests in all classes can also enjoy delicious multi-course meals prepared by award-winning chefs on the flight.

Emirates started operations to Cairo in April 1986 with three flights a week and since then, has carried 9.6 million passengers to and from Cairo. Operations have steadily grown with increases in both frequency and capacity between Cairo and Dubai to match customer demand.

Today, Emirates operates 25 weekly flights between Cairo and Dubai. Over the last three decades, the airline has made an important contribution to the local economy and tourism by flying in visitors from across its global network spanning six continents.