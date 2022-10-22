Emirates activates codeshare agreement with Batik Air

Emirates has recently activated its codeshare partnership with Batik Air, expanding choice and connectivity options for its customers with access to 25 Indonesian points on a single ticket and one baggage policy.

Under the newly activated agreement, Emirates has placed its code on 8 routes operated by Batik Air via Jakarta to - Balikpapan (BPN), Denpasar (DPS), Medan (KNO), Manado (MDC), Padang (PDG), Surakarta (SOC), Surabaya (SUB) and Makassar (UPG). In addition, via an interline agreement, Emirates customers can also easily access 17 more domestic Indonesian points via Jakarta and Denpasar, to cities such as Praya (LOP), Semarang (SRG), Sorong (SOQ), and more.

Tickets can be booked on www.emirates.com, Online Travel Agencies (OTA’s) and via travel agents, for travel immediately.

Emirates has been serving Indonesia for over 30 years, since the commencement of its first flight to Jakarta back in 1992. The airline continues to contribute to the recovery and growth of Indonesia’s travel and trade sectors, carrying international tourists and business travellers, as well as transporting essential air cargo to and from global markets. Earlier this year, Emirates had launched its codeshare agreement with Indonesia’s national carrier, Garuda, allowing its customers to access eight domestic points in Indonesia, beyond Jakarta and Bali.

Emirates currently has codeshare cooperation agreements in place with 26 airline partners and two rail companies around the world, as well as 110 interline partners worldwide. The airline offers its customers truly global connectivity to over 130 destinations across 6 continents.