Emirates Achieves IATA Environmental Certifications, Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainability

Emirates has reinforced its commitment to environmentally responsible practices by achieving IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications.

The IEnvA system is an industry-leading and comprehensive environmental management system and Emirates has implemented Stage One of its core scope comprising flight operations, corporate activities, as well as an illegal wildlife trade module that supports Emirates’ longstanding environmental commitment to preserving wildlife and habitats.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Emirates’ Divisional Senior VP, International Affairs said: “We are proud to achieve the IEnvA Stage One certification, which is a testament to our longstanding commitment to impactful environmental sustainability initiatives, while certification to the module on illegal wildlife trade reinforces our position as a global leader in the fight against the trafficking and exploitation of wildlife. In addition to initiatives such as our recent closed loop recycling programme and demonstration flight powered with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), we are committed to robust environmental management systems and to driving real change both within our own operations and across the industry.”

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Chief Economist and SVP Sustainability said: “We congratulate Emirates on having achieved the IEnvA Stage 1 certification, a clear indicator of the airline’s progress to full IEnvA Certification. Stakeholders, including governments, financiers and business partners will know that Emirates is not just meeting global standards and best practices on sustainability, but is committed to continuous improvements to stay at the forefront of sustainability. We look forward to working together with Emirates to achieve our common goal of reducing environmental impacts, fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and enhancing social responsibility.”

Emirates is a global leader in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking and exploitation, with the aim to protect the beauty and biodiversity of the natural world to serve as an inspiration for travel now and for future generations. The airline is a founding signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration and member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, convened by The Royal Foundation.

Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo arm, has a longstanding, zero-tolerance policy on illegal wildlife trade and a complete ban on hunting trophies for the Big-4. In addition to Emirates SkyCargo employees, wildlife awareness training has also been extended to employees in passenger services, including Cabin Crew, Emirates Airport Services and the Emirates Group Security team. The IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade certification demonstrates the company-wide commitment to taking action.

Ian Cruickshank, Transport Taskforce Manager, United for Wildlife, said: “As one of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce’s longest-standing members, Emirates continues to demonstrate their strong leadership in combatting wildlife trafficking. We congratulate the team on their achievement of this certification and look forward to ongoing collaboration to tackle wildlife crime around the world.”

Earlier this year, Emirates committed US$200 million to research and development projects focussed on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation. Disbursed over three years, this is one of the biggest single commitments by any airline on sustainability and, by identifying partnerships with leading organisations, Emirates will contribute to finding innovative solutions to the industry’s most pressing challenges.