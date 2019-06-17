Element Melbourne Richmond takes brand into Australia for first time

Element by Westin has announced the opening of Element Melbourne Richmond.

Owned and developed by TRC, the hotel marks the debut of the Element brand in Australia and with it, the longer-stay brand’s signature eco-conscious ethos.

“The launch of Element Melbourne Richmond marks a significant milestone for Marriott International, as the first of its kind in Australia,” said Mike Fulkerson, vice president, brand and marketing, Asia-Pacific, Marriott International.

“A recognised industry leader in the longer-stay eco space, Element Hotels promotes a balanced approach to living and travel.

“The debut comes as travellers are increasingly seeking out accommodation that offers a flexible environment to live, work and connect.”

Element Melbourne Richmond is situated in the new Botanicca Corporate Park on the banks of the Yarra River, six kilometres from Melbourne’s city centre.

Situated moments from the buzzing dining and shopping of Richmond’s Swan Street and a short drive from the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Victoria Arts Centre, the hotel is a good option for both extended-stay guests, as well as travellers in town for a few days.

Designed by award-winning Melbourne architects, Rothelowman, a curved façade reflects the winding Yarra River, while tones inspired by the Australian flora sit throughout all interior spaces, connecting guests with the locale.

Each of the 163 guest rooms and five deluxe balcony king rooms include thoughtful touches like extra space, natural light, spa-inspired bathrooms, the signature Heavenly Bed, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

A select number of rooms also feature energy-efficient kitchenettes, ideal for guests planning a longer stay, or those traveling in larger groups.

The hotel boasts four modern meeting spaces, spanning a total of 256 square meters.

Located on level five, rooms can be configured to welcome between 12 to 250 guests, all featuring the latest technology, eco-friendly practices and lots of bright, natural light.

“We’re excited to be bringing a new experience to the Australian market, catering to the eco-conscious traveller who is looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle when on the road,” said Harry Singh, general manager, Element Richmond Melbourne.

“From our spacious guest rooms, to our wholesome food options and amenities, no matter how long a guest stays, Element Melbourne Richmond ensures time away from home doesn’t mean time away from life.”