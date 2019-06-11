Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal to open in late 2019

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts has signed on for a debut in Mexico as it assumes operation of The Resort at Pedregal.

The hotel will be renamed as Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal.

Known as one of the best hotels in Mexico and recently acquired by affiliates of Walton Street Capital Mexico, the luxury retreat is set on 24 acres of dramatic mountains and pristine beaches, and is primed to welcome guests under the Waldorf flag in late 2019.

“As the brand’s first property to debut in Mexico, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal showcases the brand’s commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Dino Michael, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

“We look forward to combining the resort’s exclusive environment and guest-focused comforts with the brand’s unparalleled commitment to personal service, and together, ensuring our guests have the experience of a lifetime.”

Well-adorned and offering an air of sophistication, all 115 guestrooms and suites provide ocean views, private plunge pools, and a refined, upscale design inspired by the surrounding area’s natural elements.

A fusion of modern luxury and authentic Mexican style, the exceptionally appointed rooms and suites feature neutral colour palettes of beiges and browns and marble floors, as well as natural elements in wood lamps and tables.

Guests are pampered with rainforest showers, stand-alone bathtubs, outdoor areas with fire pits, private chefs and more.

“We are proud to own one of Mexico’s most iconic luxury resorts and look forward to uniting this stunning hotel with Waldorf Astoria’s intuitive service culture and unforgettable experiences,” said Federico Martin del Campo, chief executive of Walton Street Capital Mexico.

“Our guests have come to expect the very best from our properties and we are delighted to join with Waldorf Astoria to implement their unique standards of luxury service.

“Along with the Conrad Punta de Mita (opening 2020) and the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, this represents our third resort project in Mexico with Hilton, further solidifying our partnership with Hilton for many years to come.”