easyJet to fly one third capacity over summer

easyJet has announced it will resume flying to almost three quarters of its route network by August.

The airline is also launching a summer sale with over one million flights to holiday destinations across Europe on offer.

easyJet plans to fly 50 per cent of its 1,022 routes in July and 75 per cent in August, although with a lower frequency of flights equating to around 30 per cent of normal July-to-September capacity.

This will include flying to and from all our UK bases across July and August to a wide selection of destinations for their summer holidays.

Although there will be fewer flights on offer, customers will have the choice of flights to domestic, city and beach destinations including the city staples of Paris, Milan and Rome; summer sun favourites the Balearics and Canary Islands; lively and culturally rich hotspots in Italy, Croatia and Portugal; and even further afield to exotic destinations, Egypt and Morocco.

Robert Carey, chief commercial and planning officer at easyJet, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year.”

The airline has confirmed that some flights will initially resume from the June 15th, including from London Gatwick, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast in the UK.

A new range of additional measures will be in place to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew onboard.

These include enhanced aircraft disinfection for easyJet aircraft; customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks; there will also initially be no food service onboard flights, all of which operate on a short-haul network.

The measures have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities ICAO and EASA, and in line with relevant national authorities and medical advice through the airline’s chief medical adviser.

