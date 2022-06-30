easyJet showcases suite of innovative sustainability measures at Connecting Europe Days

- easyJet is putting the Single European Sky into action, reducing carbon emissions thanks to direct, optimised flight routings

- The airline will uplift a 30% blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on three of its flights from Lyon airport, reducing each flight’s emissions by 27%*

- A number of crew will wear uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles, which will also be on display

- One of easyJet’s pilots, who is also doing a PhD focussing on sustainability and technological innovation in aviation, will participate in a Youth Panel debate

easyJet will be participating in the Connecting Europe Days 2022 in Lyon, a special event aimed at bringing together politicians, industry representatives and the European Commission to discuss transport and mobility, and their role in achieving the ambitious goals set out in the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. The “Connecting Europe by Air – the Green Transformation” event is part of the Connecting Europe Days, showcasing all the efforts the aviation industry is undertaking to become more sustainable and also highlighting what is needed from policymakers to support the net-zero transition. It is taking place on 28 June at Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport Terminal 2.

easyJet is pleased to be taking part in this special event, demonstrating its continued commitment to sustainability and showcasing a number of innovative measures to reduce its carbon emissions from flying.

In collaboration with the Single European Sky’s ATM Research (SESAR)’s ALBATROSS project, the airline’s flight from Lisbon to Lyon will follow a specifically designed, optimised flight plan to showcase the potential for significant CO2 savings, if the Single European Sky was implemented.

Three of easyJet’s flights departing from Lyon airport will be uplifting a 30% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), produced and supplied by TotalEnergies, reducing emissions from each of these flights by 27% compared to using conventional jet fuel. Media will be able to watch the refuelling of flight EJU4339 to Toulouse.

Each of easyJet’s flights is already 100% offset, at no additional cost to customers, and the airline only invests in projects that are certified by Gold Standard or the Verified Carbon Standard, internationally recognised certification schemes. The airline operates its modern fleet of aircraft efficiently and aims to fill most of its seats, thus reducing CO2 emissions per passenger.

Last year, easyJet joined Race to Zero, the global UN-backed campaign to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and has recently published its carbon