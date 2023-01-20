easyJet offers 250,000 seats under £30 as part of its Pay Day Sale

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has launched its Pay Day Sale early this year offering 250,000 seats under £30, with some fares available from as little as £15.99*.

Discounted fares can now be snapped up on hundreds of thousands of easyJet flights from the UK departing between 1 February 2023 and 30 September 2023, to over 120 destinations across easyJet’s network spanning Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, providing customers with the opportunity to book a last-minute winter getaway, a February Half Term break or book early to grab a great-value summer holiday deal.

easyJet’s Pay Day sale comes following the launch of 11 new routes from the UK to some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations including the Mediterranean islands of Santorini, Crete and Corsica, Lisbon in Portugal Ancona and Naples in Italy as well as Izmir and Antalya in Turkey. Brits will also be able to grab great value fares to some of their favourite holiday destinations, including Tenerife, Faro, Lanzarote, Mallorca, and Fuerteventura.

The discounted seats are available to book from now until 23:00 on Thursday 2 February 2023 at easyJet.com or via the mobile app.

Great value seats are now available from just £15.99* across hundreds of thousands of flights, including:

London Gatwick to Venice, Grenoble, and Valencia from £15.99* and to Dalaman, Palma, Innsbruck and Tenerife from £22.99*

London Luton to Geneva, Turin, and Lisbon from £15.99* and Agadir, Faro, Palma and Tenerife from £22.99*

Bristol to Basel and Turin from £15.99 and to Faro, Fuerteventura and Tenerife from £22.99*

Manchester to Bordeaux, Basel, and Porto from £15.99* Faro, Palma and Tenerife from £22.99*

Liverpool to Belfast and Jersey from £16.49* and to Amsterdam from £17.99* and to Alicante, Faro and Majorca from £22.99*

Edinburgh to Geneva, Lyon and Grenoble from £15.99 and to Copenhagen, Paris and Alicante from £22.99*

Glasgow to Geneva from £15.99* and to Agadir, Alicante, and Jersey from £22.99*

Belfast to Liverpool and Edinburgh from £16.49* and to Corfu and Gran Canaria from £22.99*

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are delighted to be launching our Pay Day sale today, providing our customers in the UK with an opportunity to book early and take advantage of some amazing great value fares on hundreds of thousands of seats across our unrivalled short-haul network.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With even more new routes on sale for this summer and hundreds of fantastic destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to choose from, now is a great time to book with easyJet and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away in 2023.”

Travellers looking for destination inspiration can head to easyJet’s Low Fare Finder at easyJet.com, where they will be able to search for the lowest fares available across the airline’s entire network from the UK, all in one place, making it easier than ever for customers to book their next trip.

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 476 routes to over 133 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.