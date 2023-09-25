easyJet Launches New Winter Route from Bournemouth to Lyon

easyJet has announced it will launch a new winter route between Bournemouth airport to Lyon in France.

Flights will start on 13th January 2024 and will operate once a week on a Saturday until 24th February 2024, perfect for week-long trips during the ski season and over schools’ half term break. With flights on sale today starting from just £23.99* customers can book early and get the best fares.

Complementing easyJet’s existing winter route from Bournemouth to Geneva which started in December 2021, the new route to Lyon will offer customers in southern England with another gateway to the Alps with the airport being a short journey from popular ski resorts including Tignes, Val d’Isère, Alpe d’Huez, Les 2 Alpes, Val Thorens and La Plagne.

On the confluence of the Rhône and Saône rivers, Lyon is the third-largest city of France and is also known for its world-renowned food and architecture, with its four historic districts listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are really pleased to be announcing a second winter route from Bournemouth to Lyon today, providing more choice for our customers in the South who are looking to visit the Alps region whether that’s for skiing and other winter sports, or a city break to enjoy Lyon’s impressive architecture, cuisine and history.

“With flights on sale today, now is a great time to book early to get the best fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers.”

Steve Gill, managing director at Bournemouth Airport, said:

“This is great news for passengers and offers them even more choice from their local airport. Winter routes are increasingly popular from Bournemouth and Lyon provides even more connectivity to the Alps this winter.”

Flights are on sale now at easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares from just £23.99.*