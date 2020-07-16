easyJet expands summer schedule across Europe

easyJet has confirmed it will be flying to an increasing number of destinations from the UK throughout August.

In June flights began operating for the first time since the airline grounded its fleet at the end of March as a result of Covid-19.

Now, from August 1st, the airline will resume flying to more summer destinations from the UK, including routes to Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia, the Balearics and the Canary Islands.

In addition to resuming flying on over 100 more routes to and from the UK, the airline is also launching flights on several new summer routes for the first time - including from London Gatwick to Tirana, which will take off from July 24th.

easyJet has also today put its full summer 2021 schedule on sale.

Robert Carey, easyJet chief commercial, marketing and planning officer, commented: “We are really pleased to be able to be resuming flights to even more destinations throughout August to get customers away on their much-needed summer holiday this year.

“Of course, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority.

“This is why we have implemented a number of measures enhancing safety at each part of the journey from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.

“These measures will remain in place for as long as is needed to ensure customers and crew are able to fly safely as the world continues to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.”

With flights now on sale up until September 30th next year, customers whose travel plans have been affected by the pandemic now have more options to rebook their trip.