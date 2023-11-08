Dubai’s favourite venue for big-screen sports and fabulous food hosts Extra Time at the Weekend

Mr Toad’s, Dubai’s go-to destination for big-screen sports action and tasty food and beverage deals, is teaming up with Extra Time at the Weekend on Dubai Eye 103.8 for live broadcasts every Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Kicking off on Saturday, 11 November at Mr Toads Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, the weekly events include live broadcasts from top UAE sports presenters, including Chris McHardy, Tom Urquhart and Robbie Greenfield, as well as appearances from sports guests and personalities.

Running for eight months to cover the global, regional and local winter sports calendar, the activation will be held at a different Mr Toad’s each month.

Mr Toad’s is among the most high profile and popular F&B destinations in the Emirates Leisure Retail portfolio.

Tyrone Reid, Group Chief Executive Officer, ELR and MMI, said: “Mr Toad’s is delighted to team up with Arabian Radio Network and Dubai Eye for yet another exciting activation. At Mr Toad’s, sport is at the heart of everything we do, be it hosting globally renowned sporting legends, supporting local fitness and wellbeing initiatives, screening live events or creating menus that reflect the cultures of participating countries in world sporting events. This partnership is a natural fit for us and highlights our commitment to continually enhancing our guests’ experiences.”

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn Middle East, added: “Premier Inn is proud to host a live radio show, dedicated to all things sport, at Mr Toad’s. With the winter sports season firmly under way, we can’t wait to kick off this great new partnership, and look forward to welcoming the team onboard.

Mr Toad’s venues across Dubai are currently featuring Championships at the Pad as part of their Cricket World Cup activation, with menus inspired by the cuisine of teams taking part. Dishes start at AED30. Earlier this year, Mr Toad’s and Premier Inn hosted the 100 World Legends for a week of exclusive events for guests and local community initiatives to mark the Rugby World Cup.

Mr Toad’s can be found at Premier Inn hotels at Al Jaddaf, Barsha Heights, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, Ibn Battuta Mall and Al Garhoud.

For all the latest offers, events and activations at Mr Toad’s, follow @mrtoadsme.