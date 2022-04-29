Dubai Food Festival celebrates the emirate as global culinary capital

Celebrating Dubai as a global culinary capital, Dubai Food Festival will showcase the city’s most exciting gastronomy offerings and remarkable epicurean experiences with a 14-day city-wide festival of food, from 2 – 15 May 2022.

With 12,000 restaurants and cafes, Dubai entices the most enthusiastic diner with tempting flavours from all over the world – everything from world renowned chefs and global restaurant brands to street food and home-grown restaurants inspired by the over 200 nationalities living in Dubai. Dubai’s vibrant culinary landscape features some of the world’s most famous restaurants, demonstrating the emirate’s growing prominence on the globe’s gastronomy map.

Dubai was voted World’s Best Culinary Destination at World Culinary Awards,

Over two weeks, the 2022 Festival will shine a light on Dubai’s rich culinary diversity, authentic and homegrown cuisine, gastronomic innovation, and exceptional value for money. This year, DFF will be celebrated during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, connecting families and friends through food with special events including Eid Big Breakfast from 2 – 6 May and Time Out Market’s celebration of its first birthday with three days of festivities on 2, 3 and 4 May.

Here’s what diners in the city can expect from Dubai Food Festival 2022:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai Restaurant Week (6 – 15 May)

In partnership with 40 of the city’s best restaurants, Dubai Restaurant Week returns from 6 May with specially curated two-course lunch menus starting from AED95 or three-course dinner menus starting from AED150 per person. Diners will be able to enjoy irresistible dishes made using the freshest ingredients – all at an attractive price that saves customers up to 50 per cent when dining out.

DRW bookings are now open and spaces are limited, so reservations must be made in advance. Bookings can be made through Open Table https://www.opentable.ae/promo.aspx?m=319&pid=11386 and the full list of restaurants can be found at www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

Foodie Experiences (2 – 15 May)

Foodie Experiences returns to this year’s Dubai Food Festival offering unique, one-of-a-kind food adventures across Dubai. Running for the entire duration of the Festival (2 – 15 May), Foodie Experiences features a curated series of Dubai’s most anticipated and prominent chef tables, masterclasses, culinary collaborations as well as out-of-the-box experiential dining concepts that are exclusive to DFF.

Reservations for all Foodie Experiences are required in advance, by contacting the chosen restaurant directly.

My Hidden Gems Competition (2 – 15 May)

Dubai is dotted with numerous hidden culinary gems, and the city’s budget eats have always been a special focus for DFF. Diners across the city are encouraged to become advocates of their favourite Hidden Gem eateries by entering the My Hidden Gems Competition.

By visiting three different restaurants with a maximum budget of AED 100, making a short video of the different feasts and posting it tagging @dubaieats, the best content that follows a theme for their trail (such as by cuisine type, location, etc.) will be in with the chance of winning cash prizes with a pool of AED100,000.

Aimed at uncovering and highlighting Dubai’s gastronomic diversity through unique, independent, budget-eats and homegrown concepts, My Hidden Gems Competition will run throughout DFF from 2 – 15 May.

Eid Big Breakfast Promotions (2 – 6 May)

Connecting families and friends through food during the special period of Eid Al Fitr, the Festival offers 18 Eid Big Breakfast promotions across the city running from 2 – 6 May featuring authentic breakfast experiences from various nationalities and cultures. Participating restaurants include Bull and Bear, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Hillhouse Brasserie, Mezzerie, Gastro Kitchen and more.

Made in Dubai (2 – 15 May)

Dubai’s thriving restaurant industry is full of home-grown restaurants, cafés and dining concepts. During DFF 2022, diners in the city will be able to enjoy exclusive menus, price offers, special dishes and masterclasses from a number of the city’s most-loved concepts, including Akiba Dori’s kids pizza classes whereby kids can customise their own pizzas. Diners can get 20 per cent off at Tresind during DFF and enjoy an exclusive food menu and special mango dessert for DFF at Orfali Bros.

MENA’s 50 Best (2 – 15 May)

Dubai is home to 16 restaurants shortlisted in the MENA 50 Best Collection and as part of DFF 2022, a special line-up of experiences will be available at a selection of these famous eateries between 2 – 15 May. Highlights include curated Dubai Restaurant Week menus at restaurants including LOWE, BB Social Dining and Indochine as well as an exclusive Chef Table experience at Reif Kushiyaki and a delicious vegan menu available at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro.

Comedy Bizarre (13 – 20 May)

Dubai Food Festival will be partnering with Comedy Bizarre at Bla Bla Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence from 13 – 20 May as part of Dubai Comedy Festival. Bringing diners a dinner and a show, the curated menu will touch on different gastro palettes, offering dishes from cuisines around the world as well as laughs from Dubai’s home-grown talent such as COMEDY JAM, SHE-LARIOUS SHOW, NOTES & ROAST, BEAT THE GONG, and MAGICAL LAUGHTER as well as world-famous comedians.

Citywide Events (2 – 15 May)

During DFF 2022, diners in the city will be able to enjoy unique experiences at events across the city including Time Out Market’s celebration of its first birthday with three days of festivities on 2, 3 and 4 May as well as Ripe Market’s calendar of workshops and cooking classes running from 6 – 15 May. Break the Block will also be hosting a street food block party at d3 on 13 and 14 May where foodies will be able to enjoy some of Dubai’s favourite street food concepts such as Birria Tacos, Café Isan, Chiki, Fifth Flavor, High Joint and more.

Between 12 and 14 May, there will also be a dedicated Chocolate Show at Galeries Lafayette where chocolate fans will be able to enjoy chocolate stalls, cooking workshops, classes and more.

Retail Promotions (2 –15 May)

To celebrate the annual festival, malls and attractions around the city will be offering exclusive dining deals, offers and fun for the whole family. Retail promotions available throughout DFF include Share Rewards programmes at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, a dedicated food photography workshop at City Centre Deira and a number of promotions at stores across the city including Marks and Spencer, Nespresso and Starbucks.

The Beach, La Mer and City Walk will also be offering exclusive dine and win promotions as well as live bands and entertainment. Diners will be able to enjoy Festival City’s ‘spend and win’ promotion as well as exclusive photo opportunities and cooking classes for kids, whilst Bluewaters will be offering bespoke masterclasses at select restaurants, kids cooking classes and special breakfast deals.