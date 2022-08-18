DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL TO BE LAUNCHED IN NOVEMBER 2022

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced that the city will host the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) from 11 – 20 November 2022 at Dubai Exhibition Centre at District 2020.

DEF 2022, which will be hosted in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports, will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre following Expo 2020, and is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a global city at the forefront of innovation and a leading events destination.

Starting with DEF 2022, DET and VSPN will roll out a series of events and activities, as part of the strategy to further elevate Dubai’s standing as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment. The festival will have a diverse offering, including a top-tier international esports tournament featuring world renowned professional esports players, the launch of a school tournament, a concert featuring high-profile artists, an immersive FanExpo, as well as an industry networking event for domestic, regional and international stakeholders and partners.

The Initiate Summit will bring together esports stars, experts, and industry establishments, providing them with an opportunity to exchange best practices, benchmark technologies and invest, both in the MENA region and global esports. At the FanExpo, visitors can experience a variety of activities from retro games to exclusive launches. Both the Initiate Summit and FanExpo will be organised by DET with Dubai World Trade Centre.

As MENA’s leading esports hub, Dubai has developed a world-class esports ecosystem by investing heavily in technology, infrastructure, education and a new regulatory framework, alongside a buoyant tech start-up environment and a thriving, internet-savvy talent pool. DEF 2022 will further enable Dubai to tap into, unlock and leverage the vast potential that exists in the MENA region for esports.

Apart from engaging the growing community of esports enthusiasts and showcasing Dubai as a year-round destination for gamers, DEF 2022 with its exciting slogan, ‘Play Beyond’ is also designed to attract esports companies and game studios to establish a base in the city. VSPN recently launched its new regional headquarters in Dubai, further highlighting the city’s position as the preferred destination for entrepreneurs, multinationals and investors