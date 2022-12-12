Dubai Destinations campaign returns

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign returns this year to showcase the attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations in the cooler months of the year.

The collaborative campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), highlights an array of activities and experiences that people can enjoy amidst the wonderful winter weather. This season, Dubai offers residents and visitors amazing adventure, entertainment, food, art, culture, sports and fitness experiences and more.

Featuring engaging content from diverse stakeholders, the campaign tells the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best winter destinations. To mark the launch of the campaign, Brand Dubai hosted an event for the media, influencers and content creators at the Government of Dubai Media Office to showcase the activations and experiences the latest campaign will be highlighting to local and global audiences. Brand Dubai also announced the launch of the #DubaiDestinations website www.dubaidestinations.ae, which will share content, videos and guides related to the campaign.

Vindicating Dubai’s strengths, a global study released late last month named the emirate the “world’s best winter-sun destination”. According to The Winter Sun Index issued by travel package provider ParkSleepFly, Dubai has been tagged on Instagram more than 111 million times and has the most winter-related ‘things to do’ Google searches in the world, reaching 55,000. The iconic city is also blessed with more than eight hours of sunlight daily and a pleasant average temperature of 20.4 degree centigrade in the winter. Another study by Remote, a global talent consultancy, issued last month, ranked Dubai the second-best winter destination for digital nomads.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), said: “The #DubaiDestinations campaign once again brings together government entities, industry stakeholders, the creative community and media to offer a new window into Dubai’s exciting winter destination experiences. The campaign is a celebration of the places, activities and attractions that provide memorable experiences in the season. The initiative will showcase the covetable culture, fascinating food, pristine beaches, stunning mountain landscapes, unique modern lifestyle, exciting adventures, centuries-old heritage and futuristic cityscapes that Dubai offers.”

“The campaign will weave together compelling narratives from diverse sources about what makes Dubai a truly unique place to visit and explore. Content creators of all nationalities can participate in the campaign by contributing their unique stories and creative content about Dubai’s attractiveness as a winter destination. The campaign aims to convey Dubai’s distinctive character that combines its modern spirit and cosmopolitan ethos with its rich history and heritage,” Her Excellency added.

The current season of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, running until February 2023, invites the local and global community to savour Dubai’s diverse winter attractions across land, sky and water. The elements of ‘Land, Sky and Water’ form the basic theme of the collaborative campaign whose ultimate objective is to enhance Dubai’s appeal as a destination of choice that offers enriching experiences and adventures.

The Hatta region will be a key focus of the campaign. The region’s picturesque mountain scenery, archaeological sites and other tourist attractions such as the Hatta Fort, the Hatta Dam, the Hatta Heritage Village and the Hatta Hill Park will be prominently featured in the campaign. The campaign will also put the spotlight on the exceptional recreational facilities, luxury resorts and diverse adventure activities, such as camping, cycling, hiking and swimming. The Hatta Mountain Conservation Reserve, which is home to many rare birds and animals, will also be highlighted in the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign.

Key partners in the campaign include: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; the Dubai Municipality; the Roads and Transport Authority; the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; the Dubai Sports Council; Nakheel Properties; Shamal; Emaar; Al Serkal; the Dubai Design District; Dubai Holding; the Majid Al Futtaim Group; and the Merex Investment Group.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “The creative initiative will highlight an array of top-rated experiences for people of different tastes and age groups at its beaches and waterfronts, public parks and entertainment venues, world-class hotels, restaurants, and natural attractions in the Al Marmoom area and Hatta. The collaborative storytelling campaign will share compelling content on Dubai’s winter destinations and events through guides, creative videos and social media as part of Brand Dubai’s objective to enhance Dubai’s profile as a must-visit destination.”

Al Suwaidi added that as part of the winter campaign, Brand Dubai will continue to launch a series of guides to raise the visibility of the emirate’s various winter attractions. The guides will cover must-try winter activities, outdoor sports activities, camping journeys, winter pop-ups, outdoor dining options and other attractions. Brand Dubai will also partner with content creators to develop videos and promotional content that will highlight the city’s best activities, experiences and events and where to find them.

The newly launched #DubaiDestinations website will allow users to get the latest updates about the winter campaign, helping to further raise the visibility of the city’s major attractions and recreational destinations while capturing Dubai’s distinctive winter vibe,” Al Suwaidi said.

The #DubaiDestinations summer campaign earlier this year saw some of the emirate’s most accomplished creatives, including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers, come together to create engaging content across traditional and new media. The campaign, which attracted the participation of over 150 influencers and content creators, drew high levels of interest from the creative community, families and visitors.

The new #DubaiDestinations winter campaign will raise the profile of the activities, shows, culture, festivities and sights that make Dubai a one-of-a-kind winter hotspot.