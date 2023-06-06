Dubai Crown Prince celebrates emirate’s booming tourism industry

Dubai has welcomed six million tourists in the first four months of this year, a feat celebrated by the emirate’s crown prince.

During a visit to the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between the government and private sectors. This collaboration aims to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched earlier this year by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan praised DET’s projects and initiatives aimed at boosting key economic sectors. Dubai remains committed to creating new opportunities for the private sector to contribute to the emirate’s rise as a global hub for trade, enterprise, and innovation. The city stands on the verge of rapid growth, ready to script new success stories and attract talent and investment.

Dubai continues to embrace global changes and leverage cutting-edge technologies to enhance its future readiness. With its robust infrastructure, business-friendly services, and internationally recognised legislative framework, combined with high levels of safety and security, the city offers an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs and investors.

Dubai Crown Prince’s DET visit

The visit to DET headquarters also involved discussions with Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and senior officials. Al Marri provided an overview of DET’s work, highlighting the significant growth in new business establishments and the issuance of business licenses. The department’s efforts align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to increase government spending and enhance the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP.

Dubai’s success as a global tourism destination is also attributed to the continuous efforts of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM). Through global marketing campaigns and initiatives, DCTCM has attracted a significant share of international visitors. In 2022, DCTCM’s efforts directly contributed to 57 percent of the total visitation, driving millions of prospective travelers to choose Dubai as their destination. This momentum continues to grow, with Dubai welcoming 6.02 million international visitors in the first four months of this year, an 18 percent increase compared to 2022.

The city has also consistently outperformed major global destinations such as London, Paris and Bangkok in terms of travel bookings across 2022 and so far in 2023.

Source: Hotelier Middle East