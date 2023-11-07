Dubai Airshow 2023: Boeing to showcase innovations in sustainable aviation

Boeing will show its market-leading commercial, defense and services portfolio at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, with its new wide body 777-9 jet appearing in the flying display. The company also will demonstrate the state-of-the-art F-15QA (Qatar Advanced) fighter, the first time the digitally advanced Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15 has performed at an air show.

As a strategic sponsor of the airshow’s Aerospace 2050 conference, Boeing will highlight its commitment and actions towards a more sustainable aerospace future and support of the aviation industry’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“We’re proud to again join the Dubai Airshow and share some of our most advanced products and services with customers, suppliers, partners and aviation enthusiasts attending from around the globe,” said Dr. Brendan Nelson AO, president of Boeing Global. “We will also focus on our investments in technology and other actions to reduce industry emissions ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.”

For media planning, Boeing will offer these events during the airshow:

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

From November 13-15, Boeing’s widebody 777-9 flight-test airplane will perform in the flying display and be on static display. The world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, the 777-9 is based on the industry’s most successful twin-aisle family – the 777 – with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner. The jet can seat 426 passengers with a range of 13,510 km (7,295 nautical miles).

Customer displays will include 787-9 Dreamliners from Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, an Emirates Airlines 777-300ER (Extended Range), a SAUDIA 787-10 Dreamliner and an Air India Express 737 MAX.

Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s newest carrier, will display a Boeing-owned 787-9 in its new indigo livery, inspired by the colors of the sky at dusk.

On Nov. 14, Darren Hulst, vice president of Commercial Marketing, will present the 2023 Middle East Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) and a product overview. The Boeing CMO is the industry’s most comprehensive market analysis.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

The superior capability of Boeing’s Advanced F-15QA fighter jet will be on display as the aircraft performs in aerial demonstrations.

Boeing will feature the T-7A Red Hawk Advanced Pilot Training System simulator, giving visitors a glimpse into the revolutionary ground-based training system, connecting simulators to real training jets.

Global defense customers will display several Boeing aircraft including the F-15E, KC-46A Pegasus, P-8A Poseidon, AH-64 Apache and CH-47F Chinook.

Boeing Global Services:

Boeing will showcase services for government and commercial customers including digital, sustainment, modifications, parts and training solutions.

The company will highlight in-country partnerships providing on-the-ground support for defense platforms as well as digital capabilities enabling the future of efficient commercial aviation operations.

Sustainable Aviation:

On Nov. 13, Sheila Remes, vice president of Environmental Sustainability, will join a panel at the Aerospace 2050 forum to discuss Boeing and industry efforts to decarbonize aviation.

On Nov. 14, Brian Moran, vice president of Global Sustainability Policy & Partnerships, and Jim Hileman, chief engineer and vice president of Sustainability & Future Mobility, will discuss Boeing’s Cascade Climate Impact Model, a data-modeling tool that provides actionable insights towards decarbonization.

Innovation and Technology

Boeing-led Aerospace Xelerated is a strategic partner of the Vista 2023 startup hub at the Dubai Airshow and plays a key role in mentoring emerging aerospace technology companies. Its participation includes:

Highlighting 10 portfolio companies supported by the UAE’s Tawazun Council

Boeing’s Applied Innovation team, which is dedicated to bringing startup innovation and technology of startups into Boeing products and services, and seven portfolio companies

Visit the Boeing Exhibit 1005 to learn more about the company’s capabilities through the lifecycle of several customer-focused products